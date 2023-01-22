Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Channing Tatum Said Breaking Up With Ex Jenna Dewan Was “Terrifying” at the Time By Mustafa Jones Jan. 22 2023, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Divorce isn't usually something that happens at the drop of a hat. Sure there may be a particular argument that opens the proverbial "floodgates" but there's a good chance that if two people who were engaged in holy matrimony are thinking about calling it quits that the dissolution of their marriage has been brewing for quite some time.

And according to Channing Tatum in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, that's precisely what happened between him and ex Jenna Dewan and for a long period of time, the star said that while all of the evidence was staring them right in the fact that they were no longer right for each other, they doubled down and chose to ignore the elephant in the room.

He told the outlet that the two of them "fought" for the preservation of their marriage for years mainly because they were holding on the the vows that they made to one another.

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different," Tatum said.

Tatum went on to say that the older their daughter Everly became, the more glaring the differences between the two of them became apparent. "[Those differences are] screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

He said that one of the most terrifying aspects of his divorce was not knowing where to go from there since he had planned to build a life where he, Jenna, and Everly all lived together under one roof.

"This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand …and you’re just like, ‘Oh, sh**. What now?'" While he admitted that the transition was terrifying, he said that it was ultimately good for him and the first step he took in attempting to navigate his life was to focus entirely on Everly.

"It just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends." Tatum is currently romantically linked to Zoe Kravitz but has stated that he has zero plans of ever getting married again.