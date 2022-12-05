Andreea Dragoi Is a Swim Team Super Model — and Everyone’s Newest Fitspo Obsession
If you're an athlete that performs in a sport most people don't casually watch on TV outside of the Olympics, it can be difficult to turn your passion into a full-time career. This is the case for folks who even manage to make it to the historic competition, but these days, there are ways athletes can leverage their training into potentially lucrative careers.
And that's through Influencer-dom. If you're an Olympic-level athlete, then there's a very, very good chance you're in tremendous shape (again, depending on what you're doing. It's not like you need to be capable of 5-foot box jumps if you're into curling) so one could make a living off of posting fitspo posts online.
And if you happen to be genetically gifted with a face that tons of people find attractive to go along with the body that you worked hard to sculpt for your specific sport, then you've hit the jackpot. And there are a lot of folks who certainly think that Andreea Dragoi has hit that hot girl jackpot.
The Romanian-American swim team member of the San Jose Spartans not only hits the pool for her University but she's also been crowned Miss California US Nation 2022.
And even though she has dedicated modeling Instagram stories saved to her profile, Andreea defines herself as an athlete on her account, where she's amassed 29.8k followers as of this writing.
According to the SJSU Spartans official website, Andreea is originally from Bucharest, Romania and graduated from the International School of Bucharest. She stands at five feet, ten inches tall and is currently a Sophomore at her school.
And while the Romanian import said she's "bringin the heat" in her steamy swim suit photos she's posted online, she's also bringing it in the pool.
She managed to beat her own personal best competition record at the CSCAA Nationals, clocking in a 56.95 in the 100 fly. Andreea also managed to get yet another personal best while competing in the 500 free and 200 fly at the Mountain West Championships.
It appears that the swim star travels between the states and her hometown of Bucharest, as well, as she sizzled on the runway during the capital city's fashion week.