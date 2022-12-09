The Inquisitr
Alexandra Daddario
Source: Getty

Alexandra Daddario Stuns in Gothic Dress While Promoting Her New Series 'Mayfair Witches'

By

Dec. 9 2022, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

Alexandra Daddario is one of those actresses that, whenever someone sees her for the first time in a movie or TV show, the first question they inevitably ask is: "who is that?"

And it's easy to understand why. The 5'8 black-haired beauty has stunning blue eyes and an enviable figure, one that she flaunted in The Rock's Baywatch flick, as the object of the loft guys' desire in New Girl, or even to make privileged teen girls in The White Lotus jealous.

The actress is currently promoting her lead role in the Anne Rice IP The Mayfair Witches with a stunning look compliments of Dior, with makeup completed by @lotstar, and pictures snapped courtesy of Bobby Eliot.

The results are stunning.

Source: Instagram | @alexandradaddario

In the series, Daddario plays Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she comes from a long line of Witches and has inherited their otherworldly powers in the process.

Source: Instagram | @alexandradaddario

The series will see her navigate her new abilities while learning of a dark force that's been plaguing her family for multiple generations.

Source: Instagram | @alexandradaddario

Anne Rice is no stranger to film and TV adaptations of her work, and Daddario, along with Jack Huston of Boardwalk Empire fame will lead the show's cast of characters.

Source: Instagram | @alexandradaddario

The eight episode order will premiere on January 8th, 2023 on AMC and AMC+ and judging from Diddario's Instagram feed, she's been doing a lot of press leading up to the premiere.

Source: Instagram | @alexandradaddario

AMC has released a ton of different teasers for the show and, according to the series' available premise, it looks like it's going to follow the plotline of Anne Rice's original novels, which began with "The Witching Hour."

Source: Instagram | @alexandradaddario

It seems like there might be potential for a cross-over between another Anne Rice series, Interview with a Vampire, down the line, or at least references to the show's characters. Are you excited to check out Alexandra Daddario in her new lead role?

