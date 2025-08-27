Engaged Couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Nicknames for Each Other – And They’re Super Cute

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, and it’s the biggest news in entertainment right now! The couple, who began dating in 2023, kept their romance low-key until they were spotted in public appearances, including the Eras tour shows and Super Bowl games.

The pop superstar and the NFL tight end announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 with a carousel of romantic photos, including the moment Travis proposed in a lush garden and a close-up of Taylor’s dazzling ring.

Immediately, the post went viral, and a series of comments came in. Swifies were shedding happy tears as they believed she had finally found the one. The caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [firecracker emoji].” The firecracker appears to nod to their playful nickname “TNT”, a clever reference to their initials and explosive chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Known for her dreamy melodic tracks inspired by themes of heartache, romance, and love from her own personal life, her engagement gave hope to many girls. It inspired them to wait until they find high-value men worth the time and effort.

As per Mirror US, aside from the sweet nickname of referring to them with their initials, the post also subtly ties into Taylor’s song “So High School” from her 2024 double album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, a track believed to be inspired by Kelce. The lyrics describe a carefree, teenage-style romance, with lines like: “’Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you” and “Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle…”

Interestingly, besides the fact that the TTPD album was a massive success, Kelce confirmed that the “So High School” track is one of his most loved songs. He admired her career and talent long before their relationship began.

Taylor Swift reveals that she and Travis Kelce were already a couple before she attended the first Chiefs game: “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew (…) we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.” pic.twitter.com/hmqyK9GAhJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 6, 2023

Reportedly, the long-time admirer revealed in the podcast New Heights how his now-famous attempt to meet her after her 2023 Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium, including making her a personalised friendship bracelet with his number.

At a summer 2023 Eras Tour show, Travis Kelce attempted to hand Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his number. In the summer of 2025, that small gesture has led to their engagement, ushering in a new chapter together. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/yY7WBalMJZ — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) August 26, 2025

Taylor Swift also appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end’s podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, on August 13, 2025, and spilled some fun insights about her boyfriend and their relationship. The episode was a massive hit on YouTube, with over 21 million views. Little did she know Travis planned to pop the big question a few days after the show.

“I owe a lot to this podcast,” Taylor said on New Heights, alongside Jason. “It got me a boyfriend. It felt like something straight out of a John Hughes movie, standing outside my window with a boombox saying, ‘I made you a friendship bracelet, want to go on a date?’”

Even President Donald Trump, known as not being the biggest fan of the billionaire singer, congratulated her and Travis. Fans are excited to witness Swift embrace the much-awaited chapter of her life and enjoy a glimpse of the “big wedding ” soon.