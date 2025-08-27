Swifties are Going Wild Over Taylor and Travis Kelce’s Big News – But the Internet Won’t Stop Dragging His Ex

People are on cloud nine as they cannot keep calm after last night. Billionaire singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has found her better half in popular football star Travis Kelce.

The award-winning star, whose songs have been mostly about her tumultuous love life, highlights heartbreaks, teenage romance, infidelity, and other similar themes, now has an official fiancé. Swift’s stellar discography includes songs about love and “how every girl deserves a prince charming.” This has created a dreamy idea about romance, which defines her music genre.

On Tuesday, August 26, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing their engagement in a heartfelt joint Instagram post. The couple shared candid snapshots of the moment, which showed Kelce proposing amid a lush garden backdrop, followed by an embrace. According to The Atlanta Black Star, Swift captioned the post with a playful nod to their backgrounds.

The caption read, “Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married.” The announcement quickly went viral, amassing over 10 million likes in under an hour. The announcement went viral, and Swifties worldwide re-shared the post with their thoughts, with some saying that ” it feels like the end of an era” because of how her career revolved around love songs. Now she has finally found her “forever.”

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans began sensationalizing the moment as they dragged Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, into the picture. After five years together, Kelce and Nicole ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2022.

Tabloids reported that Travis cheated on Kayla with a woman named Becky, but he cleared the air and dismissed the allegation in a now-deleted tweet. Since his relationship began with Swift in mid-2023, Nicole has faced online harassment from Swifties. “Kayla Nicole better stay off social media for about a week… Swifties are going to be crazy!” one user wrote.

Some people have mocked her appearance as well. In response to the backlash, Nicole posted an open letter in October 2023 that resonated deeply with Black women. “Dear Black girl, they’ll call you a traitor for falling in love… They’ll say you’re too much… and at the same time, not enough. You don’t have to join in.

There’s power in your silence,” she wrote.“On days when I feel most inadequate, I remind myself that I am, have been, and always will be more than enough,” she added.

“My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience,” she said. “I know I’m not alone and I want to make sure you know that you aren’t either. On days when I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough.”

Meanwhile, even though Travis Kelce moved on with Taylor, and the duo dated for two years before the Kansas City Chiefs popped the big question yesterday, Kayla Nicole has chosen not to pursue anyone publicly. On her podcast, The Pre-Game, she discussed the idea of a “one and only” partner with friend Kamie Crawford. They agreed that the concept can place undue pressure on women.

“If my one is with someone else, then I’m left without my one forever,” she said. She suggested instead that people may have multiple significant partners throughout life as long as they meet at the “right place” in their personal journeys. “It could be your one… or two… or your top five… or eight,” she said.

We wish everyone’s favorite Taylor and Travis a huge congratulations on their big life event, and we wish that the internet could be a little kinder towards people and not trigger reopening old chapters that could disrupt the peace in place.