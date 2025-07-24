Emmanuel Macron Files Defamation Lawsuit Over Viral Conspiracy Claiming His Wife Brigitte Is ‘Actually a Man’

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have officially had enough of far-right pundit Candace Owens. In a bold move, the couple has filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens over a wave of bizarre and harmful conspiracy theories she’s spread, most notably, the false claim that Brigitte Macron is secretly a man.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Delaware and directly accuses Owens of launching a calculated smear campaign that turned the Macrons into “fodder for profit-driven lies,” as the legal complaint puts it. It’s not just one reckless comment either. The suit outlines an entire media blitz driven by Owens, including a multi-part podcast series and a string of social media posts built on fabrications.

The trouble really began in March 2024, when Owens declared on her podcast, “I would stake [my] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.” That comment sparked a backlash and, eventually, a legal response.

BREAKING Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, the President and First Lady of France, are suing Candace Owens for defamation, among other claims. It is an extraordinary, unprecedented step for a head of state to take against a citizen of another country, but Mrs. Macron has told… pic.twitter.com/gCPcrVdePo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 23, 2025

According to the suit, the Macrons even tried to stop things quietly by sending a retraction letter, but Owens didn’t back down. Instead, she doubled down with an eight-part podcast series called “Becoming Brigitte,” where she spun what the lawsuit calls “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.”

Among the jaw-dropping claims Owens made: that Brigitte Macron was born male and stole someone else’s identity to transition; that the Macrons are secretly blood relatives engaged in incest; that Emmanuel Macron was installed by the CIA as part of a mind control experiment like MKUltra; and that the couple is committing fraud and abuse of power to cover it all up.

The lawsuit paints Owens as someone profiting off global humiliation and turning the Macrons’ private lives, their appearance, their relationship, their families, into content for clicks. “Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family, and their personal history — twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade,” the filing says. “The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale.”

While the lawsuit doesn’t specify how much money the Macrons are seeking in damages, the point is clearly about more than cash. It’s about drawing a line. And for Owens, who’s no stranger to controversy, this lawsuit may be just one more battle in a career filled with inflammatory rhetoric.

Her past remarks haven’t helped her case either. She’s previously been banned from entering Australia and New Zealand for hate speech, and she’s known for promoting extreme conspiracy theories, including centuries-old anti-semitic lies, like claiming Jews drink Christian blood, and even doubting the reality of Nazi experiments in Holocaust death camps. In a podcast last year, she said about the horrors inflicted by Josef Mengele on twins during the Holocaust, “That just sounds like bizarre propaganda.”

I’m no fan of Emanuel Macron, but I’m even less of a fan of Candace Owes. So it’s good news that she is about to be financially ruined, as the President of France and his wife have officially sued her for the below post, and many more like it. She is such a moron. pic.twitter.com/T8ZcVBxSqc — Joseph Gelman (@JosephGelman) July 23, 2025

So far, Owens hasn’t issued a formal response to the lawsuit. But when news broke that Brigitte Macron was also suing the author of the book that popularized the same conspiracy, Owens made her feelings known.

“It’s official! Brigitte is now suing the author of ‘Becoming Brigitte’ for ‘cyberbullying,’” she posted on X. “Am I next?!”

The answer to that question, it seems, is yes, and now, it’s going to court.

Scroll below to catch some glimpses of the French First Couple.