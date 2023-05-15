Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Her Lavish Engagement Party With McClintock

Hailie Jade Mathers is engaged and can't stop flaunting her special day!

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers had a beautiful engagement party on April 29 to celebrate her and Evan McClintock's love for each other. Jade Mathers took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her luxurious engagement party which took place in Detroit last month. Both McClintock and the gorgeous bride-to-be were surrounded by friends and family as they celebrated their engagement.

It was a larger-than-life affair for the 27-year-old and her fiancé. "I woke up with the worst allergies, so I'm doing everything I can right now to depuff and decongest," explained the Just a Little Shady podcast host, in an Instagram makeup tutorial that revealed her getting dressed for the celebration. "I'm going pretty natural on the eye makeup because I'm actually doing a few outfit changes," she continued. "We're doing our engagement pictures before the party since we're already going to be getting ready, so it just made sense."

Eminem's daughter also revealed in the caption of her Instagram post that the lavish affair took place on Saturday, and she gave a sneak peek of the event to her 3 million followers. Jade Mathers posted another Instagram reel and captioned it, "engagement party & photos." According to Page Six, the 27-year-old and her husband-to-be wore numerous outfits in the video but switched to formal apparel for the main event. In one shot, McClintock was bedecked in a light grey suit as Jade Mathers gently grabbed onto his arm, sporting a short, white halter dress that flattered her body. In the next clip, she switched to a feathery, white strapless top paired with matching slacks and platform heels, while McClintock looked dapper in a classic black suit.

The Instagram reel had numerous photographs of the unforgettable day neatly captured by Erika Christine Photo, including pictures of the pair gazing into each other's eyes at the rooftop bar and hugging as they exchanged a kiss in an intimate moment. Jade Mathers also showed her followers the party decorations, which included white roses, candles and a photo booth decorated with a glittering silver backdrop.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

The couple has been dating since 2016 after they met each other at Michigan State University. They managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye until Hailie Jade Mathers took to Instagram and announced her engagement. Jade's proud daddy, Marshall Bruce Mathers, popularly known as Eminem, even expressed his support of the relationship when he talked about his daughter and McClintock in a 2020 interview, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. The rapper was questioned if Jade Mathers had any kids to which he responded, "No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good." Speaking in glowing terms about his daughter, who's been referenced nearly two dozen times in his songs across his career, he said, "She's made me proud for sure."