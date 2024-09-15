Emily Ratajkowski Once Revealed Amazing List of Reasons Women Are 'Obsessed' With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has dated a slew of A-lister celebrities right from Margaret Qualley to Madelyn Cline, with his most famous fling being with reality star Kim Kardashian. However, the comedian's severe addictions and rehab stints caused him to suffer from broken relationships. Model Emily Ratajkowski, who briefly dated Davidson in 2022, revealed the reason behind why ladies are 'obsessed' with the former Saturday Night Live cast member. “Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive,” Ratajkowski told Seth Meyers while appearing on his show.

According to Grazia Magazine, the former Ford model described Davidson as 'charming' and said, “He’s a professional,” she continued. “First of all, you should know that about Pete,” while adding, “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got? And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” Ratajkowski also shared that he has a 'super great relationship with his mom.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TalkThirtyToMe™ (@talkthirtytome)

Meanwhile, Davidson's ex- Kate Beckinsale seemed to agree over the views since she liked a viral post on Instagram that read, “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality.”

The same year the stand-up comedian allegedly confirmed his relationship with the SKIMS founder while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “I want to address something—I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor.” Meyers probed, “This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press. We appreciate you doing it here.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.” He then joked, “I do have a show on Tubi coming out.” According to EOnline, the Hulu star later confessed the reason for their break-up during the May season three premiere of The Kardashians. "OK, I'm single," Kardashian said in the confessional.

"I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK." Without naming the comedian, Kardashian added, "Breakups are just not my thing...I'm proud of myself." "We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it," she explained. "So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."

"There was a lot of guilt," Kardashian added, "he went through a lot because of my relationship." "I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, 'Uh, who's ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who's gonna wanna deal with the drams?'" she concluded in the confessional. "But my person will be like, 'F--k all of that, it's gonna be hard but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."