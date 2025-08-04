‘Embarrassing!’—GOP’s Birthday Post for JD Vance Turns into Viral Photoshop Disaster

Netizens are having a field day with the newest image of JD Vance that was posted to X. The GOP took its official social media account to wish the Vice President on the occasion of his birthday. The GOP and Vance, who turned 41 years old, were brutally trolled for the heavily photoshopped image.

The GOP’s official X(formerly known as Twitter) account received heavy backlash for the recent birthday post that was posted for JD Vance. Social media users were quick to notice how distorted the image that accompanied the wish appeared.

Netizens quickly took to the comments section to point out the telltale signs of the allegedly photoshopped image. In the photo that was posted, Vance’s thumb seemed to be missing. Likely, the editing caused the thumb of the Vice President to appear “cut off” as users pointed out.

Most commenters could not help but question how unusually slender Vance appeared compared to his usual self. People did not hesitate to note how unlike himself he appeared, with many blatantly calling out the bad Photoshop attempt.

Several other users were quick to notice how his arm looked like it was dislocated. The most evident editing mishap was how the Vice President’s shoulder looked like it was covering the Y in the “Birthday.”

The photoshop you guys did to his face and then to make his waste smaller is hilarious. LMFAO so embarrassing. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FmbQ2Tkrkm — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 2, 2025

The terrible editing job was quickly scrutinized by people online. “And why would they not see they cut off his thumb?” a user asked. “@JDVance is not that snatched! What in the Ozempic Photoshop is this?” another questioned.

“The Photoshop you guys did to his face and then to make his [waist] smaller is hilarious. LMFAO so embarrassing,” a third accused. Another user labelled the Vice President as “Photoshop JD” while urging the GOP’s X handle to make the editing look “less obvious.”

Another user joked while writing, “Wow! JV Vance dropped 50 lbs on the same day!” Not all comments were about the terrible editing job. Hordes of well-wishers rushed to the comments section to wish the Vice-President for his birthday.

“They literally just did a mediocre Photoshop job on his arm for text layover, get out of mom’s basement,” one user even wrote in defense of the criticism. Several others simply wished him for his birthday.

Happy B-day. Best VP ever — Ulli Hensen (@Hayek12321) August 2, 2025

The Vice President, who has undergone no less than a major transformation, has spoken about his weight loss journey. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he previously mentioned how he managed to lose 30 lbs last summer.

The 41-year-old addressed rumors that claimed that he used weight-loss drugs to achieve his desired weight. “I haven’t taken any drugs. Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it’s also just eating better,” he revealed in the interview.