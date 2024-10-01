Elvis Presley's Leaked Autopsy File Reveals Disturbing Details of How He Really Died

47 years after his death, Elvis Presley's autopsy file was recently leaked, revealing his actual cause of death. On August 16, 1977, the 42-year-old icon was found face down by his then-girlfriend, Ginger Alden, on the bathroom floor of his Graceland residence, with his pajamas down to his ankles. As per Radar Online, Presley's doctor cited that his demise was the result of body inflammation, triggered by his brain injury in the 1960s. His family, however, decided to hide this crucial bit of information until the confidential report revealed a barrage of health issues such as insomnia, back pain, vertigo, and headaches that tormented the music legend all those years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ronald C. Modra

Alden, who was 21 at the time, described the horrific state of the star's body in her memoir. She penned, "His arms lay on the ground, close to his sides, palms facing upward. It was clear that, from the moment he landed on the floor, Elvis hadn't moved. I gently turned his face toward me...A hint of air expelled from his nose. The tip of his tongue was clenched between his teeth and his face was blotchy. I gently raised one eyelid. His eye was staring straight ahead and blood red."

16 August 1977. Fans all over the world mourned as they learned of the death of “The King” Elvis Presley aged 42). pic.twitter.com/kzTdyszKcU — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) August 16, 2024

The final 10 years of The Jailhouse Rock singer were tough due to his prolonged drug abuse. Prominent California physician, Forest Tennant, reviewed the sealed report while defending Presley’s doctor George Nichopoulos, who was later acquitted of over-prescribing drugs to the singer. Tennant claimed that the death was caused by the full-body deterioration of Presley, which began a decade earlier.

This is Elvis Presley's last tour in 1977,

after years of prescription drug abuse and bad dietary habits he was in very bad health.

He was barely sleeping and should have been in the hospital,but he was a huge draw on the concert circuit and the money was to good to turn down.… pic.twitter.com/oWQPAg3pbT — WOLF OF LUKSO 🆙️ (@CRYPTO_WOLF_OF) August 20, 2023

Presley gained weight drastically and depended on a full-time nurse to do even the most basic tasks, including bathing. Due to his poor diet, he reportedly suffered from chronic constipation, and at the time of his death, he had reportedly four months' worth of stool in his bowel. According to the Mirror, Presley was also said to be taking a massive amount of various prescription drugs—over 9000 pills, injections, and vials in the seven months before his death.

Referring to the late star's tragic death, Dan Warlick, chief investigator for the Tennessee Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, said, "Presley's chronic constipation— the result of years of prescription drug abuse and high-fat, high-cholesterol gorging - brought on what's known as Valsalva's maneuver. Put simply, the strain of attempting to defecate compressed the singer's abdominal aorta, shutting down his heart." While the autopsy was conducted the same day, the family quickly sealed the report, leading to a wave of speculation as to what caused his sudden death. Warlick was present at the time of the autopsy and backed up the toilet death theory. When the case reopened in 1994, many claimed he died from a drug overdose.