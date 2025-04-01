Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Calls Him an “insecure bufoon” While Also Criticizing the Trump Government

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has gained a lot of attention for heavily criticizing him. Vivian Wilson recently went on a streaming platform to speak up against her father and his behavior. She criticized the billionaire’s company Tesla, his dream to colonize Mars, and even just is general personality by calling him an “insecure buffon.”

One of Elon Musk’s 14 children is his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. Vivian was born as Xavier Alexander Musk to the billionaire and his ex-wife, Justine Musk. Vivian decided to stop talking to her father after she came out as transgender.

The father and daughter have been estranged since 2020. Vivian has previously opened up about how her father was not supportive of her decision. “I had not talked to him in months—in months,” she 20-year-old shared.

Musk opened up about addressing Vivian’s coming out while noting that his son was “dead.” He added that his son, Xavier, was “killed” by the “woke mind virus.” Vivian spoke to Teen Vogue while revealing that she now resides in Tokyo.

People magazine reported that the 20-year-old is studying several languages at the moment. She is currently studying French, Spanish, and Japanese, and aspires to become a translator someday.

Vivian called her father and Tesla’s CEO, in a recent interview. She called Musk an “insecure buffon” while getting interviewed by Twitch streamer Hasan Piker. The 20-year-old also went on to call Elon Musk a “pathetic man-child.”

Vivian also exposed her father for creating an unhealthy work environment for his employees. “Most of the time I saw him working he was just yelling at employees in the car,” she shared. The senior advisor’s daughter revealed how him “viscerally screaming” at his employees would often leave her feeling “horrified.”

Vivian also went on to call her father out for being narcissistic. She also pointed out how some people “deserve to feel impostor syndrome” seemingly referring to the SpaceX CEO.

The billionaire’s daughter also claimed his company, Tesla was nothing but “a Ponzi scheme.” She pointed to the high P/E ratio as “evidence” for her claims. “Look up PE ratio and then look at Tesla stock compared to other car companies,” she justified.

Her criticism of her father did not stop there, she even touched base on Musk’s aspirations to colonize Mars. “It’s not happening, people,” Vivian claimed. She went on to label the billionaire’s plan to be a “marketing scheme.” The tech billionaire’s daughter also expressed her shock at people “somehow” falling for the scheme.

She was also heard criticizing Donald Trump and his government in another recent interview. The 20-year-old called the White House “cartoonishly evil” while in conversation with Teen Vogue.

In the same Twitch interview, Wilson spoke about the hate she constantly receives for being out as a transgender. “I am a tranny. I am famous,” she noted. She shared how she has received hate from people for being a “tranny.”

She revealed how this often happens with other people in the community, but her fame has made matters worse for her. “I don’t care, people can send me as much hate comments as they want.”

The 20-year-old has spoken about not wanting to be associated with her father several times in the past. She recently told Teen Vogue how “annoying” she finds it when people do that. “I just don’t have any room to care anymore,” she concluded.