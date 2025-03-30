Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Breaks Silence—The Two Words She Used to Describe Him

Elon Musk recently tweeted about his estranged daughter. His tweets clearly show that he is transphobic, as he isn’t supportive of his daughter’s trans journey. Vivian Jenna Wilson has clapped back at Musk by calling him an insecure Buffon. An apt two-word reply to shut him up and his attempts to spread online hate towards her. Elon posted on X, “Exactly, my son Xavier died. He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now the woke mind virus will die.” This seems insensitive towards Vivian’s transition. Currently studying in Japan, Vivian is Musk’s one of 14 children.

Vivian is not much phased by this, but we can see she’s a queen when it comes to dealing with hate mail. She posted an Instagram reel with a while mouthing an audio saying, “I look pretty good for a dead b***h.”

Earlier, Vivian talked about her transition on Teen Vogue and how her mother was very supportive when she came out. Her father, however, was not at all supportive. She did not talk to him for months, and it was hard for her to get parental consent for hormone replacement and testosterone blockers.

Exactly. My son, Xavier, died. He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

Recently, she was on a Twitch stream with Hasan Piker. She revealed that she’s unaffected by the hate she gets online. We can see how outspoken she is, which can serve as an example to other people who are transitioning or plan to do so. She called her father a pathetic man-child” since he called her dead online.

He’s not respectful of her; in the interview, she goes on to say, “I am a tranny. I am famous. Sometimes people are mad at me because I am a tranny,” she said during the two-hour-long live stream, which she also referred to him as an “insecure buffoon.”

Xavier was born gay and slightly autistic , two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria. I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was “fabulous!”, as well as his love of musicals & theatre.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Vivian brands herself as a teen nepo baby and enjoys the attention she gets online. She is using her platform to create awareness for trans rights and how she’s comfortable in her skin. She states, “That happens. A lot more because I am famous. I don’t care, people can send me as much hate comments as they want.” Obviously, people will have many opinions when you are this famous and often offend people in power. She was also seen being vocal about the Trump administration and how she calls them cartoonishly evil.

When Piker asked her about her father’s stance on LGBTQ+ and trans community, she replied sarcastically. She considers it phenomenal to be on the right side and does not care about what her father stands for. Also, she does not give space to these things in her head. She rightly said the only thing that stays rent-free in her mind is drag queens.