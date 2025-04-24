Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Finds Out About Siblings Online—Still Unsure How Many She Has

Apart from being a tech billionaire and America’s “first buddy,” Elon Musk is quite known for having many kids with different women. However, he does not really have great relationships with all of his children. Take Vivian Jenna Wilson, for example. She was born Xavier Alexander Musk to Elon and his former wife, Justine Wilson, with whom the Tesla owner was married from 200o to 2008.

When she turned 16, she came out as a trans woman, and after turning 18, the court granted her request to formally change her gender and name on her birth certificate.

As expected, this didn’t quite sit well with Musk, who supports the “only two genders” statement by Donald Trump. Vivian became estranged from her father, and following his shocking comments on her gender transition, she publicly disowned him.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson was asked if she keeps in touch with the rest of her family, especially if she is on good terms with her legion of siblings. “That’s a question. I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have if you include half-siblings.” She joked, “It’s really good for two truths and a lie.”

“I found out about the Shivon Zills things the same time everyone else did. I had no idea before that,” Vivian added.

She was referring to Elon Musk’s 14th child, which he had with Neuralink executive Shivon Zills in February. The couple, who once claimed to have no personal relationship, now share four children together.

Vivian Jenna Wilson further added that she also found out about Ashley St. Clair’s child in a similar way. The 26-year-old conservative influencer announced having Elon Musk’s 13th child in September. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she claimed that the tech mogul uses her influence and wealth to attract women.

Then, he proposes surrogacy to them as a way of rapidly building a “legion” of children. Ashley later got embroiled in a conflict with Musk over financial support and the SpaceX founder’s refusal to publicly acknowledge the baby.

Elon’s estranged daughter further noted when Grimes had her second kid with Musk, she found out about it through a thread on Reddit. “If I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickles,” Vivian joked while speaking with Teen Vogue.

She also added that she doesn’t really “keep up with that side of the family,” since her mother is divorced, and she also doesn’t stay in touch with Musk’s other baby mamas and kids. “I don’t really give a f–k what they do. This is not my problem,” said Wilson.

Elon Musk currently has 14 children and four different women. Many of his kids were conceived through IVF. However, Vivian accused him of using sex-selective IVF, a controversial procedure. On Threads, she wrote, “My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for. So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold.”

She called her birth a “monetary transaction,” sparking a controversy about Musk’s ethics when it comes to having kids.