Elon Musk’s ‘Sizable’ Donation to PAC Supporting Trump Attracts Criticisim From Biden Campaign

With the 2024 election just around the corner, Elon Musk— CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world— donated a 'sizable amount' to an organization that supports former President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg. The publication claimed that Musk sent the sum to America PAC, as per sources who wished to remain anonymous.

Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

Musk has otherwise been silent on the matter of endorsements. After Trump met with him and other rich contributors in March, generating a stir, Musk took to social media to clarify that he wouldn't be donating to any presidential contender this time around. He wrote, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

Tesla CEO and X chairperson #ElonMusk, a known critic of US President Joe Biden, has made a “sizeable” donation to a political group working to elect Republican #DonaldTrump to the White House. pic.twitter.com/WmUsiX9Kd7 — News Daily 24 (@nd24_news) July 13, 2024

The billionaire has been vocal about his displeasure with Democrats and Joe Biden's administration. President Biden's policies, including his management of immigration and a plan to tax the ultra-wealthy, have been the subject of Musk's persistent criticism. After what seemed like a deterioration in ties with Biden's government, the entrepreneur embraced Trump and the Republican party. Between 2002 and 2022, Musk donated $574,500 to the GOP and $542,000 to the Democratic Party, according to a study by Business Insider.

Elon Musk has donated 2 America PAC, a super political action committee working 2 elect President Trump. Musk has scorched @joebiden on X for his immigration policies & sided with #republicans.

Woohoo! — Cait Braxton (@caitbraxton) July 13, 2024

The Biden campaign has responded by criticizing Musk for his support of Trump, pointing out the damage it has done to Tesla's reputation. Campaign spokesman James Singer claimed that Musk knows Trump is "a sucker who will sell America out, cutting his taxes while raising taxes on the middle class by $2,500." As per Econotimes, Singer asserted, "Joe Biden has been standing up to people like Elon and fighting for the middle class his entire career – and it’s why he’ll win in November."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Saul Martinez

According to unidentified sources cited in The Wall Street Journal in May, Musk has considered assisting Trump if he wins the 2024 election. The report stated that he contacted Trump to discuss a possible position that would give him considerable influence over US policy. Musk had joined two corporate advisory groups during the last Trump administration before resigning in protest of the president's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. His involvement in any future Trump government may build upon his work in those councils.

The opportunity to speak with the Republican leader privately might provide the billionaire even more influence worldwide. After Musk's political views shifted to match with Trump's, reports suggested that their strained relationship was on the mend. An increasingly important part of Musk's personality now is his support for right-wing causes. His anti-vaccine stance and opposition to COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns particularly stirred controversy. He bought X, previously Twitter, in 2022 and has since used the platform to promote conservative discourse.