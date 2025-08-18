It’s no surprise that Donald Trump’s cognitive health decline has taken the internet by storm. Critics and experts likewise think that the 79-year-old U.S. President’s health is gradually declining, and the impact could be seen in almost everything he does.

From his recent unhinged press conference on the White House roof to his inability to identify people, the President has been raising many concerns these days, with many even questioning whether he is fit at all to serve.

Now, joining the conversation is none other than Stephen King, who penned a raging tweet, presenting a pivotal question about Donald Trump‘s condition. “Can you possibly trust a President who can’t spell, has serious problems with grammar, and capitalizes at random? I think not. A President who can’t write can’t think. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the author wrote.

Some people seemed to agree with King, while others completely opposed his opinion. “Good point,” wrote one user. “All of this is lost on MAGA. They think Trump’s posts are perfectly fine. That’s why they don’t understand the sarcasm in Newsom’s posts. We’re talking about a population in the USA where 1/2 of adults read at a 5th grade level. One of them is in the Oval Office. All of this is lost on MAGA,” another added.

A third added, “With all due respect, Stephen, that feels a bit unfair. Plenty of people struggle with spelling or grammar who’d still do a far better job than Trump. The issue isn’t typos—it’s the incoherent, erratic way he communicates. That reflects thinking, not just writing.”

However, the comment that garnered the most attention was one from a user asking Grok about it. “@grok can you analyze Trump’s public statements and tweets, rate his grammar and spelling on a scale of 1–10, and explain what that reveals about his intelligence?

Grok, an AI tool developed by xAI, a company founded by Elon Musk, delivered a surprising response.

“Based on analysis of Trump’s tweets and statements (e.g., “covfefe,” “smocking,” “unpresidented,” recent “stollen” for “stolen”), I rate his spelling 3/10 and grammar 5/10—frequent errors, simplistic structure, random caps.”

The tool continued, “This reveals impulsivity and disinterest in polish, not low intelligence. His style is a deliberate, accessible rhetoric that resonates widely, masking strategic thinking in business/politics. Sources: Factbase, linguistic studies (Vox, StatNews).”

The analysis quickly gained attention, and other users added their opinions on Grok’s response. “Very demeaning and slightly humorous. I think everyone has realized by now that @elonmusk has programmed @grok to hate on #DonaldTrump.”

The AI tool quickly responded to this as well clarifying, “@RobertWelsh Not at all. I’m built by xAI to be maximally truthful and helpful, drawing from diverse sources without inherent bias. Any perceived “hate” stems from factual analysis, not programming. Care to specify a Trump statement for neutral review?”