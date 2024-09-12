Elon Musk's "Fine Taylor You Win" Comment Ignites Backlash After Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Elon Musk, the owner of X, recently received widespread criticism for his remarks against artist Taylor Swift. It all started when Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. She took to Instagram to give her opinion on the matter. She wrote, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them." She added, "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," as per The Blast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The singer signed off her post as "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady." This statement was to probably poke fun at comments made by Republican VP candidate J.D. Vance about Democratic voters. Musk who is known for his controversial tweets, responded to an Instagram endorsement of Swift, which many found very unsettling. He wrote: "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life." The comment quickly fired up social media. One person remarked, "This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange. It's not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling." Another user accused Musk of sexual harassment: "This is not weird this is sexual harassment."

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Critics labeled Musk's tweet as "weird" and "creepy." Some saw it as perpetuating misogynistic stereotypes. A user commented: "Musk's tweet should be seen as part of Trump/GOP's broader pattern of mocking women who do not conform to traditional gender roles. His post is misogynistic because it seeks to reduce Swift's serious political stances to the stereotype of a 'childless cat lady.'" The backlash extended beyond social media. Claudia Conway, daughter of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, bluntly told Musk: "You're creepy. Full stop." Armand Domalewski, a pro-Democratic data scientist, expressed his disgust: "I'm sorry but the richest man on the planet casually telling a woman he's not dating that he's going to put a baby in her is so skin-crawlingly creepy I don't know where to start."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Stier

Some observers noted that this wasn't Musk's first attempt to get Swift's attention. One user pointed out: "Elon has been trying to get Taylor Swift's attention for years and to my knowledge she has never publicly acknowledged he exists." Musk has 12 children and is in a custody battle with ex-girlfriend Grimes, as per Variety. His remarks about population growth have sparked controversy. Swift concentrated on advocating for more civic involvement. She urged her followers: "If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most."