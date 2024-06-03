Matt Damon Once Disapproved of Ben Affleck and His Wife, Causing Strife: "He Hates the Way J Lo..."

While every marriage experiences ups and downs, it appears that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is suffering excessively from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being married to public figures. In the past, many reports surfaced alleging that Affleck's friends and family members disapproved of Lopez, his current wife. Among them was Matt Damon, who found it difficult to provide any support for their relationship. According to The Things, the pair was allegedly growing more aloof and bickering as a result of the unfavorable attention and accusations.

According to some rumors, Damon had doubts about Lopez and Affleck ever since they started dating in the early 2000s. (For those who need a refresher, just days before their wedding in 2003, the couple called off their initial engagement, and the following year, they ended things completely. After getting back together in 2021, Ben and Jen married in several ceremonies last year). Things did not appear to be going well, though, considering the numerous rumors of their purported marital conflict.

"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue,” a source told Radar Online. The insider said that Damon believed Lopez had too much control over his childhood buddy, saying, "History is repeating itself because they stopped talking for the same reason 20 years ago." They continued, saying, "But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben."

Psychic Inbaal Honigman also told The Mirror that Lopez and Affleck would probably 'grow apart' in the upcoming year as a result of 'petty arguments' and 'disagreements,' which may have been sparked by all the bad news about their marriage. Even if the pair reaches the milestone of celebrating their second wedding anniversary next year, Honigman warned them they are in for trouble. "Fiery, glamorous, and tireless, the sign of the lion does everything with flair," she said. "There are special benefits and drawbacks to a partnership when two people, like the original Bennifer, are born under the same sign.”

Honigman went on to say, "When one of them would be going through a low period, as indicated by the Stars, so will the other one, therefore they will struggle to support each other through hardships." Honigman's remarks are merely conjecture and not evidence-backed, but Lopez and Affleck have spent the better part of this year avoiding tabloid rumors of fighting and separation.

Lopez reportedly demanded a post-nuptial agreement once it became apparent their marriage was having problems. After pictures of Affleck hugging his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—with whom he has three children—went public, the singer allegedly urged him to go to couple's counseling with her. J.Lo allegedly thought the pictures were insulting.

