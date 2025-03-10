Elon Musk’s Dad’s BIZARRE Relationship with Stepdaughter Will Make You Uncomfortable

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has had his fair share of controversies and has been a topic of gossip over the past few years. One of the many absurd things about Elon Musk’s father that most people don’t talk about is that he actually fathered children with Jana Bezuidenhout, his stepdaughter. Jana is 41 years younger than Errol and was just 4 years old when Errol Musk tied the knot with her mother, Heide, as per The Sunday Times in March 2018.

The controversial couple had two children and ultimately separated after 18 years of togetherness. However, despite being in a long-standing relationship, Errol said that he did not view Jana as his stepdaughter. This is because she did not live under the same roof as him for most of the time. He even clarified that the relationship between Errol and Jana became romantic when he comforted her during a breakup.

#gmb interviewing Elon Musk’s dad about the grooming scandal and not asking him about how he groomed his own stepdaughter to have two kids with her…. is strange to say the least @susannareid100 @edballs pic.twitter.com/sKvsHnxNYM — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) January 8, 2025

“We were lonely, lost people,” Errol confirmed, reasoning, “One thing led to another — you can call it God’s or nature’s plan.” But, as expected, the rest of the family did not understand or see things similarly. As per a Daily Mail insider, the SpaceX founder lost his mind when he heard the news for the first time. The rest of the family was equally angry because Errol had always been the only father figure in Jana’s life.

Unfortunately, the criticisms he faced would not sway him from his decision. In a 2022 interview with The Sun, Errol said that he had welcomed his second child with Jana, their first son being Elliot Rush. It’s ironic how Errol has made some terrible and abhorrent parenting choices but never shies away from questioning Elon’s parenting.

Elon Musk has fathered 14 children with four women to date (that we know of, anyway). His own father, Errol Musk, has also made it apparent that he does not believe he is capable of rearing them. In an interview with the “Wide Awake” podcast in February 2025, Errol claimed that “[Elon] hasn’t been a good dad.”

Then, reflecting on the tech billionaire’s relationship with his first wife, Justine Wilson, he argued, “They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children with the same woman, five sons all brought up. Each one had its own nanny.”

He claimed that the 2008 divorce between the X owner and Wilson only increased their dependency on outside assistance, and they each had four nannies at their disposal to assist with child care. Errol also said that Nevada Musk, the firstborn child of Elon and his first wife, who tragically died of SIDS, was “too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny.”

News Flash: Elon Musk’s entire bloodline reads like a Satanic fever dream. His grandfather? Arrested in Canada for being part of a cult hell-bent on installing a technocracy—literally the same dystopian system Elon is now building before our eyes. His father? Had two children… — 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥 (@EscanorReloaded) February 16, 2025

Furthermore, Errol asserted that his son did not significantly influence his children’s lives. The father-son pair agrees that the world needs more children despite their differing parenting philosophies. Errol even declared in his 2022 interview with The Sun that he thought a person’s only function was to procreate. The 76-year-old was, therefore, amenable to fathering further children. In a 2022 tweet on X, the former name for Twitter, Elon expressed a similar view, cautioning that falling fertility rates were more concerning than global warming.