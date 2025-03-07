Elon Musk’s 15th Baby Coming Soon? Billionaire’s ‘Smooth Moves’ on a Blonde Woman CAUGHT On Camera

Elon Musk has been an active member of the government since Donald Trump was elected President. Besides making headlines for his arbitrary slashing of federal employees for apparently necessary budget cuts, Musk has also been under the limelight for the number of offspring he continues to produce.

Musk recently acknowledged his 14th child, Seldon Lycurgus, another son with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, with whom he already has three other children. However, he has not said anything about his alleged 13th child with Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer and columnist.

Ashley St. Clair previously broke the news to the world last month, saying that she had Musk’s baby five months earlier but had to keep silent for various reasons. However, she did not get any favorable response from Musk and is now in a legal battle with him. While she is asking for sole custody of the child, Musk does not show any interest in this matter. As Ashley mentioned, it is extremely difficult to even deliver the legal documents to him.

Amid all of this fiasco already going on, the internet recently broke with speculations of Musk having another child after a video of his smooth moves at the White House, which made a blonde woman gush, went viral. Social media users were quick to notice Musk’s move and one user posted the video with the caption, “Okay, Elon this was smooth.. Baby #15 incoming.”

1. 🚨 Elon Musk’s smooth move sparks rumors of baby number 15! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fZ26ywhJVq — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) March 7, 2025

Another user joined in, saying “Elon is minding his own business. She’s the one gushing.” Another one quipped, “Elon is going to make number 15 tonight after the State of the Union.” Voicing the same opinion, one other person tweeted, “Bro got the fresh fade & bout create baby #15.”

While all of this remains funny speculation and jokes, it would be extremely random if Musk ends up actually having a kid with that woman. Given his reputation, it cannot be said that it’s an impossible scenario.

However, despite producing so many children, Musk’s capabilities as a father remain under question. From his estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who changed both her name and her gender, accusing him of being a bad father, to Musk’s ex-partner Grimes publicly asking him for help regarding their child’s medical expenses, the image that Elon Musk has as a father is quite unfavorable, to say the least.

That does not seem to bother Musk at all, as he continues doing as he pleases. Recently, he took X Æ A-Xii, his son with Grimes, to the White House, and unfortunately, the boy’s mother had no idea about it. Since having children with Musk, Grimes has always been vocal about the privacy that children must be given, but Musk clearly does not care about that at all.

As Musk welcomes another child, it remains to be seen if he ever acknowledges Ashley’s baby as his own and if these wild speculations about him having another child with the random woman seen at the White House come true.