Elon Musk Warns that “Earth Will Be Destroyed by the Sun”—His Plan to Save Us Is on Mars

Elon Musk has a warning for humanity. The Tesla owner predicted that the Earth would be destroyed by the Sun. However, he had a solid vision to save humanity before that, and if everything worked out as he had planned, then humans could have a new address, Mars. Musk has been obsessed with the red planet for a long time.

As we understand, much of his obsession comes from his passion for the very personal project, “save humanity.” That’s why, lately, the SpaceX owner has been getting back to his passion project while wrapping up his duties as the head of Donald Trump‘s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk, 53, sat down for an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, where he explained why it is so important to populate Mars. “Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun,” he warned. “The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated.”

To face Earth’s inevitable demise, he wants to prepare beforehand. “The fundamental fork in the road of destiny is that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason,” Elon Musk added. “Whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper.”

The SpaceX founder believes he needs to make sure that the red planet can take care of itself, and that is the key to saving humanity. “If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance,” he said during the Fox News Interview.

NASA says our Sun will eventually run out of energy and then expand into a red giant star. When that happens, it could become so large that it engulfs Venus, Mercury, and maybe Earth as well. Although the space agency assures that this event will not happen for at least the next 5 billion years, Elon Musk wants to stay prepared either way.

As seen on #Cosmos: Death of the sun. In 5 billion years, our sun may become a red giant: http://t.co/mLD4rLKyaw pic.twitter.com/rT0FtztVyL — NASA (@NASA) May 19, 2014

However, he has another vision for his “save humanity” project. The tech billionaire is keen about producing smarter people, something he has been working on through his own “legion” of kids. As is known, Musk has 14 children with four different women, and he has used IVF to birth many of them. Rumor has it that he has fathered more kids, but they have not been revealed to the world yet.

Insiders claim he is actually desperately trying to populate the Earth because he firmly believes “civilization is going to crumble” unless smart people like him start birthing more kids.

“To reach legion level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” he shared his vision previously. According to the Daily Mail, “Musk is convinced that mankind’s very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to ‘seed the Earth with more human beings of high intelligence.”

Shivon Zilis, the Neuralink executive who just had her fourth child with Musk, revealed, “He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to.”

Elon Musk has fathered his 14th child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, a son who he’s named Seldon Lycurgus. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xqq4M5FUyv — AF Post (@AFpost) March 1, 2025

Other sources also confirm that it’s not romance that motivates him to have more kids; rather, it’s his desperate quest to “save humanity” through producing intelligent heirs to his kingdom.