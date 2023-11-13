Tech billionaire Elon Musk has found himself at the center of a contentious legal battle with the mother of his three children, Canadian singer and artist Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. In late September, Grimes filed a lawsuit seeking physical custody of their children, which led to a series of attempts to serve child custody papers to Musk, as per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Also Read: Elon Musk Awkwardly Sings A Song In Response To Joe Rogan's Taliban Twitter Account Question

Court documents obtained by Insider have revealed that Musk has managed to avoid being served with these papers at least a dozen times within the span of a week. Between October 13 and October 20, Grimes employed the services of four individuals to serve Musk at various locations related to his professional ventures. These attempts included the X headquarters in San Francisco, the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, and his Tesla gigafactory in Austin. In addition, they visited several other addresses associated with Musk, including an intriguing local horse farm, as per Radar Online. Despite their best efforts, the servers were unsuccessful in their attempts, with one even resorting to tracking Musk's private jets in a bid to locate him.

Grimes hired people to search high and low for her kids' father, Elon Musk, to serve him with custody papers, according to court records obtained by Insider. pic.twitter.com/4esIyJChI1 — JeskaDay (@JeskaDay) November 10, 2023

This legal battle between Musk and Grimes commenced when both parties filed lawsuits against each other in September. Musk filed a case on September 7, whereas Grimes initiated the legal proceedings by filing a 'petition to establish parental relationship' on September 29, a common step in cases where unmarried parents seek child support or custody. In her filing, Grimes objected to Musk having custody of their three-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: Grimes is Seeking the Dismissal of Elon Musk’s ‘Inappropriate’ Parental Lawsuit

However, Grimes' efforts to serve Musk with the child custody papers have encountered resistance. Two process servers even attempted to reach him at the residence of Shivon Zilis, a director at Musk's Neuralink startup and the mother of two of his children. However, they were, at least once, met by someone who claimed not to know Musk.

Tell me, Elon... what sort of man keeps a boy away from his mother? hmm?



Elon Musk Has Custody of Son X Despite Grimes' Objections​: Court Doc.Oct 12, 2023



And here people hero-worship you. I do not.@elonmusk — Cheryl Gray Peterson (@CherylG04773876) November 12, 2023

Also Read: Warner Bros. Was Once Threatened by Elon Musk With a ‘Burn Down’ if Amber Heard Didn’t Get ‘Aquaman 2’

In their pursuit to serve the papers, the process servers encountered security guards and a police officer at the Tesla factory and X offices. Despite this, Grimes insisted that Musk was properly served, as her complaint was left with the security guards. One attorney familiar with California law also stated that Grimes' team had 'made more than reasonable efforts' to serve the billionaire. Musk's legal team, however, disputed this claim, arguing that Grimes should have continued attempting to serve him. They also contended that Musk was served on October 20 through substitute service, where the papers were delivered to Musk's employees.

grimes and elon musk feels like a fever dream — meg (@meganthropy) November 11, 2023

Grimes and Musk share three children and have a history marked by ups and downs, including their breakup in 2021. The situation has taken an interesting turn, with Grimes publicly calling out Musk on social media. In response to a post by biographer Walter Isaacson about his book on Musk, Grimes took the opportunity to air her concerns, saying, "Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," as per HuffPost. This public display of frustration underscores the gravity of the child custody dispute between the two high-profile individuals.

More from Inquisitr

Federal Judge Asks Elon Musk if He Tried to “Cozy Up” to Donald Trump During The Criminal Probe

Elon Musk’s ‘ X’ Fined $350K for Delay in Handing Over Donald Trump’s Twitter Information on Time