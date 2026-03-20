‘Elon Musk Owns More Wealth Than…’: Bernie Sanders Targets Tech Billionaire Over Economic Inequality

Senator Bernie Sanders has once again spoken about the rising economic inequality in the United States. He recently took aim at tech billionaire Elon Musk for his wealth.

According to Fox News, the 84-year-old highlighted the growing gap between the rich and the rest of the country. Sanders argued that the level of wealth concentration shows that the economic system is deeply flawed.

To prove his case, the senator pointed to the struggles of everyday Americans, saying that around 60 percent of people still live paycheck to paycheck. At the same time, Sanders claimed that Musk alone holds more wealth than the bottom half of American households.

SEN. SANDERS: “60% of our people living paycheck-to-paycheck, and one guy, Elon Musk, owns more wealth than the bottom 53% of American households.” “Think maybe that might be an issue that we should be talking about?” pic.twitter.com/0zp5cL9u5G — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 19, 2026

“Sixty percent of our people living paycheck-to-paycheck, and one guy, Elon Musk, owns more wealth than the bottom 53 percent of American households. Think maybe that might be an issue that we should be talking about?” Sanders said.

Questioning whether such wealth inequality should be ignored, Sanders attacked Musk’s enormous fortune.

Reacting to Sanders’ remarks, one X user said, “Of course commie sanders never mentions Musk companies employ over 150,000 people, with payroll running roughly $22billion a year.”

Another wrote, “I don’t have to pay income taxes to Elon. He is not the problem.” Sanders’ remarks reflect a long-running feud between him and the billionaires, which he has raised repeatedly over the years.

In June 2025, Sanders spoke about the same issue during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he criticized extreme wealth accumulation. “Sixty percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck… I attribute it to a corrupt political system in which billionaires have significant control over both political parties,” Sanders suggested.

In December 2025, the senator from Vermont posted on social media about what he described as “oligarchy.” He warned that too much wealth in the hands of a few people could harm democracy.

“While millions of families struggle to put food on the table, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Mark Zuckerberg own more wealth than the bottom HALF of Americans. That’s what oligarchy is about. That’s what a rigged economy is about,” Sanders posted.

While millions of families struggle to put food on the table Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Mark Zuckerberg own more wealth than the bottom HALF of Americans. That’s what oligarchy is about. That’s what a rigged economy is about. Is it any wonder that people in this country are angry? pic.twitter.com/U6WAHKEkYl — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 3, 2025

Musk, however, has pushed back against Sanders’ arguments in the past. In 2023, the SpaceX CEO took to X, saying that even if the government taxed every billionaire at 100 percent, it would not significantly reduce the country’s massive national debt.

At the time, Musk pointed out that the federal debt had already crossed $31 trillion, arguing that taxing the wealthy alone would not solve the problem. He suggested that eventually, the government would need to raise taxes more broadly.

Meanwhile, Sanders, while acknowledging Musk’s point, clarified that he is not calling for taking all of the billionaires’ wealth. Instead, his goal is to ensure that wealthy individuals pay more in taxes so that the government can support working families.