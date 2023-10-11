In a surprising turn of events, Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2 reportedly hung in the balance, but it was her then-boyfriend, tech magnate Elon Musk, who allegedly intervened with a strongly worded letter to Warner Bros. According to a recent exposé by Variety, Heard faced potential removal from the superhero film due to rumored tensions with co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan.

Musk, described as a knight in shining armor, purportedly took swift action by having one of his attorneys send a "scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down" if Heard was let go. The aggressive approach seemed to have worked, with the studio reportedly caving in and deciding to move forward with Heard in her role as the aquatic superheroine Mera. Heard had previously hinted at challenges during her highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022. She claimed that executives were reluctant to include her in the sequel, alleging changes to the script that reduced her role.

However, DC boss Walter Hamada, during his testimony, disputed Heard's account, attributing the adjustments to concerns about her chemistry with Momoa rather than any fallout from her relationship with Depp. If Musk did indeed send the letter, it wouldn't be the first time he came to Heard's defense. In the past, he was believed to be behind a substantial million donation made on her behalf, aiding her in fulfilling a charitable pledge following her divorce from Depp. Heard had announced in 2016 her intention to split her million divorce settlement evenly between the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Musk and Heard's relationship, which spanned from 2016 to 2018, included its share of controversies. Earlier Musk denied the claims of infidelity by media during Heard's marriage to The Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp, stating that they only began dating about a month after her divorce filing. The history of their relationship, including Musk's alleged support during Heard's tumultuous times, adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

As the curtains close on this Hollywood saga, enthusiasts and industry observers find themselves pondering the impact of Musk's alleged letter and the intricate dynamics that steered Heard's destiny in Aquaman 2. With the film, aptly named Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, poised to make waves not just on screen but also in the realms of off-screen intrigue, the lingering questions surrounding Musk's intervention add an extra layer of curiosity. The blockbuster potential of the movie seems to extend beyond the script, promising a riveting narrative that captivates audiences both within and beyond the cinematic experience. Only time will tell how this real-life saga will influence the reception of the superhero flick in the future.

