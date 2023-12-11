Elon Musk made waves by reinstating the X (formerly Twitter) account of notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. After this, Musk held a virtual 'gathering' on X Spaces for an extensive conversation on Sunday. This discussion comprised an array of personalities, featuring not only Jones but also internet influencer Andrew Tate, the controversial Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump's former national security adviser Mike Flynn, and several other notable individuals. As per the reports of HuffPost, this 3-hour-long audio stream primarily focused on heaping praise upon Musk.

The panel engaged in discussions centered around several captivating topics, delving into conspiracy theories concerning government censorship, the World Economic Forum, climate change, and other issues. Amidst these discussions, Musk also addressed his decision to reinstate Jones onto the platform, which happened five years after Jones' ban from the platform. Moving further, Musk also revealed that this decision came from a poll conducted among X users, as reported by Vanity Fair. The majority of the poll's votes were in favor of Jones' reinstatement onto the platform.

Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2023

Jones had previously faced a ban in 2018 due to violations of the platform's abusive behavior policy, primarily due to his baseless and false claim that the tragic 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was staged. As a consequence of these false claims, he was asked by a court order to pay $1 billion in damages to the grieving family members of the victims. The courts also deemed him accountable for causing significant distress and exposing these families to severe harassment and death threats. In the meantime, BBC's coverage revealed that as a result of this incident, Jones faced bans from several other popular platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

Additionally, Musk addressed allegations suggesting that the previous owners of X had manipulated the news cycle by controlling the content displayed on the platform's trending page. He said, "I’d say, as a general rule of thumb, whatever conspiracy theory you’ve got about Twitter is probably true, even more true than you think it is.” Amidst differing opinions, Musk maintains disagreement with the falsehoods started by Jones regarding Hook. However, he stands firm in his belief that X upholds the value of freedom of speech within its platform. Musk also called his decision to reinstate Jones a matter of principle, emphasizing X's commitment to fostering diverse viewpoints.

I covered both of Alex Jones’ trials. A reminder that this is who Elon Musk wants to platform. pic.twitter.com/kj2a9QBMpG — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) December 10, 2023

As reported by Rolling Stone, Musk highlighted that Jones faced his previous suspension due to insulting remarks directed at a journalist, followed by the dissemination of false information about the Sandy Hook tragedy. Furthermore, when questioned about potential future bans for spreading falsehoods, Musk stated X's commitment to adhering to legal standards. He further stated the company's objective is to avoid prolonged bans. Meanwhile, last month Musk also stated, "If somebody’s going to try and blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself. Go. Fuck. Yourself."

