Elon Musk Has These Crazy Ideas About How US Taxpayers Should be Saving Money for Better Days

Elon Musk and Donald Trump appeared together in a Fox interview with Sean Hannity, where Musk talked about taxpayers’ money and how he wanted them to get a fair deal. In the interview, among various other things, one key point of discussion was how the Trump-Musk duo thinks that the federal level is currently riddled with fraud and wastage of resources and how that is affecting the taxpayers.

Tesla CEO was clear with his words when he said, “If you want to save taxpayer money, you need one of two things; competence or caring. Ideally, you’d have both. But if you have neither, you get a terrible deal, and unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s been happening to American taxpayers.”

This clearly showed how the duo plans to address these issues by further reducing the size of the government. In this regard, they are already doing very well as they have already been rampantly firing federal employees and are also leading various investigations into departments of Defense, IRS, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, etc.

The DOGE head also mentioned that the changes they were making were necessary and said, “right now, we’re watching the bureaucracy push back as we work to return power to the people.”

He further added, “Honestly, every American taxpayer should be furious because their money is being wasted.” Trump showed his agreement with Musk’s statements, saying, “We’re uncovering billions, soon to be hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud, waste, and abuse.”

Donald Trump Went On To Praise Elon Musk

The president also praised Musk, saying, “He [Musk] is doing an incredible job, and I think you’re going to see a fantastic job done by him.” It is already clear that Musk and Trump share a special bond, and while Musk’s involvement in governmental factors is increasingly becoming a topic of discussion among the media as well as the general population, neither Musk nor Trump seems to be bothered by it.

However, despite what they say about their efforts, Trump’s recent moves and policies seem to be making things even more difficult for the middle-class population of America. Be it owning a home or going for higher education, with rising interest rates and cuts in the education budget, these middle-class dreams seem on their way to being crushed.

Moreover, under the Trump administration, prices of everyday things, such as eggs and gas, seem to be going higher and higher, which would naturally make it difficult for the general population as they would have to think about savings on a tighter budget.

Trump and Musk, however, did not address these points in the interview; instead, Musk mentioned that if they do not start cutting the budgets now, America might go bankrupt. He explained the situation, saying, “If we don’t get the deficit under control, America will go bankrupt. People need to understand that countries can go bankrupt just like individuals. If you overspend, you eventually run out of money.”

He also mentioned that whatever is happening is just the beginning of what they have planned to do. With many layoffs and other controversial policies, things are already looking grim for federal employees, and it now remains to be seen what the Trump administration does next and if it all benefits the population as they claim it would.