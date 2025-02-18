‘Elon Musk has Forever Been a Cheat’ in Gaming, Claims an Australian YouTuber as He Dissects “Why?”

The gaming world has been buzzing with controversy over Elon Musk’s in-game cheating. Now, YouTuber and speed runner Karl Jobst is taking the stage to analyze the situation from a fresh perspective.

Weeks ago, Musk was accused of cheating in Diablo IV after several experienced players pointed out inconsistencies in his gameplay during a livestream. Viewers noticed that Musk’s actual skill level was a complete mismatch to the high rank he held in the game. That was enough reason many started to believe there had been an artificial boost in his account. One of the most vocal critics has been popular streamer Asmongold. He explained his observations of Musk’s apparent cheating.

However, instead of addressing the accusations head-on, Musk responded by mocking Asmongold. He even leaked their private messages, which increased the tensions between him and the gaming community.

Now that Musk’s questionable gaming practices are no longer a secret, Karl Jobst has announced that his next video will explore the billionaire’s gaming habits and the deeper implications behind his cheating. He is well known for exposing fraudulent players and dissecting gaming controversies. Now, Jobst aims to bring clarity to what he believes is an untouched aspect of the story. “I’m not sure the story has been told entirely accurately,” Jobst stated, teasing his findings.

While yes, Jobst does not defend Musk’s behavior. But, he brings in a unique perspective on why the tech mogul might feel entitled to claim elite gamer status without putting in the necessary effort. “Maybe him being so deluded about his own ability is why he is where he is today,” Jobst said. “He thinks he’s great at everything. It doesn’t matter if someone else helped him get his account so high. He thinks he’s such a good gamer that he doesn’t need to put in the thousands of hours.”

Jobst suggests that Musk’s extreme wealth and global influence have distanced him so much from reality that he doesn’t have the slightest idea to acknowledge the actual work required to excel in gaming. He’s been boasting about his gaming skills, but his account was boosted to a high level with zero credit to the players who helped him achieve that rank.

Actually, it’s far worse @hutchinson! Elon Musk paid foreigners under the table who don’t pay taxes here in the United States to play his accounts 24/7 against botting terms of service in online competitive games to max them all out just so he can lie to famous people like… pic.twitter.com/0G3uerluzi — Barnacules Nerdgasm (@Barnacules) January 17, 2025

When he was questioned about whether he had taken full ownership of his in-game status, Musk responded: “No, never claimed that. The top accounts in Diablo and PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race.”

Although this statement didn’t originate from Jobst, the YouTuber gave an interesting perspective on Musk’s mindset: “It’s entirely plausible that he just doesn’t really appreciate how much effort it takes to be really good at something,” he explained. “Does he actually have a good understanding of that, so when he does lie about how good he is, how much that’s disrespecting the work that actual best players are putting in?” His conclusion? Most likely not.

After Jobst’s analysis and interviews, the core of Musk’s gaming philosophy has become clearer: Why spend time grinding through a game when you can simply pay someone else to do it for you?

Elon Musk crashing out, leaks dms from asmongold that he has yt editors as a “gotcha” moment to imply he is bought and paid for – because he dared to say that Musk is boosted in PoE hahahahha. He also removed asmongolds verifications and demonetized him for calling out Musk… https://t.co/Mp7nZ0Xvqo pic.twitter.com/l3AgBzayOg — Starlight (@StarlightAPM) January 16, 2025

Musk’s behavior and his comment about winning a “leveling race” suggest that, when it comes to video games, he is more interested in the outcome than the journey. Instead of playing the game organically, he appears more focused on reaching the top by any means he can. To Musk, it’s not about whether he is earning it with effort but whether he holds the highest rank. If money can accelerate that process, then why not use it?

Whether it’s business, technology, or even video games, Musk seems to have one rule: If you have the resources, there’s no need to play fair.