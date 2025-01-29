Elon Musk’s Most Bizarre Habits That’ll Leave You Speechless!

Billionaire entrepreneur, X owner, and government co-chair—Elon Musk has an undeniable influence. However, beyond his achievements, Musk’s eccentric behavior, bizarre habits, and questionable decisions might give people a good enough reason to raise eyebrows. Whether it is his obsession with the letter “X,” cheating in video games, or it is about Twitter burner accounts and public fights, there’s a long list of things about Musk that many choose to overlook.

In early 2025, Musk claimed to be one of the best players in Diablo 4 and Path of Exile. Soon after the confession, gamers were quick to point out his lack of basic game knowledge. Eventually, Musk admitted to cheating, yet another case of him bending the rules to suit his narrative.

Another such weird trait is Musk’s love for the letter “X” that runs deep. He named his space company SpaceX, his son X Æ A-Xii, and even his social media platform after buying Twitter. His obsession dates back to his PayPal days when he tried renaming it “X.” That led to his ousting as CEO.

Next on the list is the business mogul’s love for soft drinks. Musk has openly admitted to an unhealthy addiction to Diet Coke, once sharing a photo of his bedside, which was visibly cluttered with empty cans. He joked that he had a “drinking problem.” He’s also claimed that he doesn’t mind if it “shaves a bit of life off.” In a now-viral tweet, he even joked about buying Coca-Cola to put cocaine back in the recipe.

Coming onto the next one. Musk has challenged numerous people to fight, from Mark Zuckerberg to Vladimir Putin. His proposed fight with Zuckerberg gained traction, and he was sure to conveniently “ghost” when it was time to set a date. The trend went on when Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and even Johnny Depp were added to his list of would-be opponents.

Moving along the list, Musk’s erratic social media presence is no secret, but it turns out he may have been engaging in conversations under fake identities. A slip-up revealed his burner account, @ermnmusk. There, he had bizarrely pretended to be his child. In late 2024, another suspected Musk alias, “Adrian Dittman” came to light, with even Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian claiming it was him.

In 2024, Grimes’ mother publicly called out Musk for allegedly withholding passports and preventing their children from seeing their dying great-grandmother. The singer reportedly had no knowledge of the whereabouts of two of their three children at one point.

Beyond these offbeat traits, some serious accusations might be up against Elon Musk from his previous marriage. His ex-wife, Justine Wilson, once described their marriage as one where she was treated like an “employee” rather than a partner. She mentioned how Musk had made it clear that he was the ‘alpha’ in the relationship. She also recalled that her ex-husband would tell her during their disagreements that, “If you were my employee, I would fire you.”