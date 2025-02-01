Elon Musk recently received an overwhelming amount of backlash for allegedly doing the Nazi salute. While in attendance at Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony, the Tesla CEO threw up his hand in a gesture that was reported to be linked with Adolf Hitler. The critics targeted Musk again for exhibiting behaviour that was similar to a Sims character.

Musk’s actions displeased netizens to the point where he was called out by the masses on social media. Elon’s mother spoke up in his defence following the incident. Maye Musk urged him to “please sue” media houses that alleged he did the Nazi salute.

Elon addressed the claims, by saying that his haters needed to find some “better dirty tricks.” He also shared that he is “sooo tired” of being linked to Hitler. The CEO’s daughter Wilson also came to his defense in a social media post. She shared that the action on Musk’s part could be explained due to his “autism.”

The X CEO’s controversial gesture was not the only thing that earned him criticism from citizens with hawklike eyes. A video that drew parallels between Elon and characters from a video game. The meme posted by a handle showed a clip from a character from the video game Sims.

The video also featured a clip of Elon on the red carpet posing for pictures at Donald Trump’s Inauguration. The 53-year-old can be seen moving eerily similar to the game character in the video.

The caption on the meme read, “People have noticed similarities in the way Elon Musk and Sims characters move and act.” Several people in the comments sections also called the billionaire a “robot” and an “alien.”

“He’s not real, he’s a simulation,” a user commented. Another added,”He learned how to human from Sims.”

“Hmmm, possibly because the game was modeled after human behaviors and characteristics?” a third user defended Musk.

“Maybe it’s some robot of his own that he’s already produced,” a user joked in the comments. “Yea but my sims don’t do Nazi salutes,” a user took a jab at Musk recalling his controversial hand sign.

Many others also noted that Elon’s actions weren’t “unusual” for someone with who is autistic. “HE IS AUTISTIC. I don’t like the man, but why are we making fun of someone’s disability?” a user wrote in defence. “If he’s on the spectrum, it Could be why,” another netizen chimed in.

What must be taken into account is that the CEO of SpaceX has also been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. Musk has previously opened up about the struggles of growing up with the disorder.

During his talk at TED2022 in Vancouver, he shared that “social cues were not intuitive” to him as a child. He also mentioned taking things very “literally” during social interactions. He also recalled how it took him a while to “figure out” that people often didn’t say “exactly what they mean.”

The National Institute of Health’s website describes the syndrome as a “neurodevelopmental disorder.” The syndrome leaves an individual with impaired social communication and interaction.