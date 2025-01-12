Elon Musk’s Transformation Sparks Speculation Over Ozempic, Hair Transplant, Rhinoplasty, and More

Elon Musk is one of the most influential figures in the world right now. From technology to colonizing Mars, his interest travels beyond Tesla Motors. But what about plastic surgery? Has the X Corp owner ever gone under the knife to change his appearance? Well, Musk has been quite vocal about his political views, entrepreneurial ambitions, and even using Hollywood’s latest Ozempic. However, he has very carefully managed to avoid revealing the full truth behind his dramatic transformation.

This is what Elon Musk looked like before he took hormones, had a hair transplant and plastic surgery. All stuff that he wants banned for Trans people. pic.twitter.com/MBQGVf0k36 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 30, 2024

One of his most noticeable changes is Musk’s hair. A look at his photo from the early 2000s, when he was the CEO of PayPal, confirms that he suffered from receding hairline at that time. However, today, he boasts a full head of gorgeous hair, which leads to only one speculation: Has Musk had a hair transplant? One user of Reddit jokingly wrote, “Money can buy everything, including hair.”

Not only his hair, many think that he had some major work done to his face as well. Compared to his older photos, his face appears more sculpted and angular, while his skin also looks moist. While a good skincare routine or even facial yoga can enhance one’s facial features, many have their fair share of doubts in Elon Musk’s case. Some plastic surgeons even think that the Tesla founder had a jawline surgery, chin implant, lower lid surgery, and even a rhinoplasty to achieve his current look.

What does Musk say? Did he even confirm any of these rumors? While, it’s unlikely for him to keep silent about something, when it comes to cosmetic procedures behind his glow-up, Elon has kept surprisingly tight-lipped.

So far, he has never publicly acknowledged going under the knife. However, 2 years back, he admitted to using Ozempic to lose a good 30 lbs. Ozempic is currently a massive craze in Hollywood with almost all stars secretly using the anti-diabetic drug to shed some pounds.

“Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me,” Musk wrote while sharing his weight-loss journey with his X (formerly Twitter) fans.

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Although he has never admitted to his own plastic surgery, Musk seems to be not against it. When an X user made a post sharing that she was considering getting Botox and lip fillers, Elon Musk replied, “Plastic surgery (done right) is awesome. Technology ftw.”

It’s unclear whether he was indirectly revealing going under the knife himself or just sharing his opinion. At that time, his comment created quite the buzz, and Musk clarified, “Not suggesting you or anyone else has had plastic surgery, but rather that it shouldn’t be frowned upon if it actually works.”

Plastic surgery (done right) is awesome. Technology ftw. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2023

However, his views on cosmetic procedures received mixed reactions in the past, considering his contrasting stance when it comes to gender-affirming surgery. When talking about his own (estranged) daughter, Vivian Wilson, the tech mogul said to Daily Wire, “I was tricked into signing documents for…People who are promoting this should go to prison.” Musk’s controversial statement in the interview, “My son is dead. Killed by the woke mind virus” created quite a stir last year.

“I was tricked into doing this… the people promoting this should go to prison.” @ElonMusk opens up to @JordanBPeterson about gender ideology’s impact on his son, Xavier. pic.twitter.com/1bdILGNdJE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 22, 2024

In spite of several rumors surrounding Elon Musk’s plastic surgery, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims. Without any official statement, it’s hard to say for certain whether he has undergone any cosmetic procedures. It’s also important to remember that natural aging and other factors also significantly contribute to changes in appearance over time.