Elon Musk’s Daughter Slams Father's 'Heinous Incel Nonsense' After His Creepy Offer to Taylor Swift

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, harshly criticized her father for his inappropriate comments to Taylor Swift. The controversy erupted after Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week, prompting an unsolicited and bizarre response from the tech billionaire.

Elon Musk’s daughter talking about Elon tweeting that he wanted to impregnate Taylor Swift, calling him a “heinous incel” pic.twitter.com/WgLhASxwGz — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 11, 2024

Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her support for Harris and Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, for the 2024 presidential election. She pointedly signed her endorsement as a 'Childless Cat Lady,' referencing a derogatory comment made by Republican VP pick, JD Vance, about childless women in politics. In response, Musk who has endorsed Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, took to his social media platform X and offered, "Fine Taylor…you win…I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

The comment immediately drew widespread condemnation for being creepy and sexist. Musk's 20-year-old daughter, Wilson, didn't mince words in her rebuke of her father's behavior. In a series of posts on Instagram's Threads platform, Wilson expressed her disgust. "Also, yes, I saw 'the tweet'. Heinous incel nonsense," she declared, "I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent. That much is obvious, and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem," as per Independent.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

The term 'incel' is short for "involuntary celibate." It refers to men who are bitter and hostile toward women they don’t find attractive. Wilson added, "I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that. It's disgusting, it's belittling, and incredibly sexist. You deserve better."

Elon Musk’s daughter is savage😂 pic.twitter.com/xsYfnyF4sc — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) August 6, 2024

This public spat is just the latest chapter in the strained relationship between Musk and his daughter. Wilson legally changed her name and gender, explicitly stating in court documents that she no longer wished to be related to her biological father in 'any way, shape, or form,' in 2022, The Guardian reported.

This tweet is so insanely creepy that his own daughter called it "heinous incel nonsense"!! https://t.co/sKef5UNjH6 pic.twitter.com/m5eopKuUlK — A Silent A (@Silent___A) September 11, 2024

Just last month, she described him as a 'serial adulterer,' 'stupid,' 'desperate,' and 'not a family man' over Musk's controversial comments about her gender identity. He once claimed in an interview that she was 'killed by the woke mind virus.' Apart from Wilson, netizens also slammed the Tesla owner. A person commented, "Elon responding...by telling Taylor Swift he will impregnate her is peak weirdo and creeper behavior."

Meanwhile, Wilson sang words of praises over Swift's endorsement of Harris. "The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote Blue," she posted on Threads, deliberately avoiding her father's platform, X, as often is the case. Musk has become increasingly aligned with conservative politics in recent years.