Elon Musk’s comeback to Justin Trudeau’s post is grabbing everyone’s attention. What is raising everyone’s eyebrows is that the Tesla CEO comedically called the ex-Canadian Prime Minister “Girl” in their interaction.

Justin Trudeau took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on January 8 to express his concerns over Trump’s recent controversial statement about a US-Canada merger. “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” he asserted.

Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

The political figure then went on to explain how they currently “benefit” from them being different entities. He also noted that Canada and the United States of America are each other’s biggest trading and security partners. He explained how Workers and communities are the biggest benefactors in this situation.

Elon Musk’s reply to this post was no less than a clapback. “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say,” Musk replied on the social platform. The Tesla CEO was referring to the recent voluntary resignation that Trudeau signed after being in power for 9 years.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” the ex-prime minister said in a statement.

Trudeau’s recent X post is a response to Donald Trump’s recent comment about merging the two nations. The President re-elect hinted at using “economic force” to make sure to bring the countries together.

He also spoke about his plan to get rid of the “artificially drawn line” between the two countries stating that it would be much better for national security. “Don’t forget, we protect Canada,” he added.

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Trump expressed his fondness for the Canadians. “I love the Canadian people, they’re great,” he said. But he also added how the US is currently spending “billions a year” to protect the neighbouring nation.

Trump revealed how he had recently discussed the matter with ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau. He mentioned the fact that America itself is $36 trillion deep in debt.

Trump also noted that the US has the “right” to stop supporting Canada if it decides to. The Republican also pointed out that the approximate figure of the aid the US provides its neighbour is $200 billion annually.