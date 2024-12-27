Donald Trump Wants This Legendary Athlete To Become The Next Prime Minister of Canada

Donald Trump is known for his bold opinions, which, at times, are outlandish or out-of-touch. Nevertheless, he hasn’t held back from voicing them and has seemingly always gone the extra mile when it comes to calling out his neighboring leader, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The president-elect has managed to do so once again, this time suggesting an unlikely replacement for Trudeau, while also taking jabs at him. In his most recent comment about Canada and Justin Trudeau, Trump has suggested that Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky should run for Prime Minister or Governor of Canada.

The post sparked mixed reactions from fans and netizens, so read on to know more about the comment that has stirred the pot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Gretzky (@waynegretzky)

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in ice hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada? You would win easily; you wouldn’t even have to campaign,’” Trump wrote. He concluded the tweet with, “He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!”

I just left Wayne Gretzky, “The Great One” as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, “Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.” He had no interest, but I think… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 25, 2024

Donald Trump opined that although Gretzky is known to be largely apolitical, it would be fun to watch the player take on the duties of a politician since he believed the player would easily win without a robust campaign.

Furthermore, he also took the opportunity to wish Trudeau a “Merry Christmas,” mocking his tax policies for Canada.

While some netizens appreciated his humorous dig on Christmas day, others expressed disappointment as recently Gretzky was photographed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort wearing a MAGA cap. The now-deleted image was posted on Instagram by the Trump Organization VP, Larry Glick, and saw Gretzky sporting a white-and-golden MAGA cap. Several fans flocked to X ( formerly Twitter) and expressed their opinion after Donald Trump’s post.

One user supported the president’s statement, saying “I grew up playing hockey for the Wayne Gretzky arena and was raised in his home town. his family has done nothing but give back to their communities and his dad spent his life dedicating his time to the community; he even made an appearance at my birthday party and even if I never met Wayne directly, he shaped a lot of young Canadians lives for the better. Would be honored to call him a PM.”

I grew up playing hockey for the Wayne Gretzky arena and was raised in his home town his family has don’t nothing but give back to their communities and his dad spent his life dedicating his time to the community he even made an appearance at my birthday party and even if I never… — TheRealSky🇨🇦🍁🐢 (@gregory_sk81914) December 25, 2024

Another said, “Sir. Sir! That’s what it’s all about for you, isn’t it? Fun, entertainment, trolling? That’s great for a clown, but not for a president. Sir.”

Sir. Sir! That’s what it’s all about for you, isn’t it? Fun, entertainment, trolling? That’s great for a clown, but not for a president. Sir. — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) December 25, 2024

Nicknamed “The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky has been a well-known figure in the field of hockey as well as in the history of Canadian sports. While he has mostly been away from the political spotlight, his leadership skills and inspiring personality make him a notable and potential candidate. Additionally, Gretzky displays traits Canadians often seek in a notable personality.

In response to Trump’s post, a source close to Gretzky stated the following: “Wayne is deeply honored by the respect, but he’s a hockey guy, not a politician.”