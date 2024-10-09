Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Joke About Why There Has Been No Assassination Attempt on Kamala Harris

Donald Trump supporter and tech billionaire Elon Musk recently appeared on Tucker Carlson's online video show. They spoke about topics related to politics, religion, and also Musk's business ventures. During the nearly two-hour interview, Musk and Carlson also laughed regarding the possibility of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris facing an assassination attempt. This discussion began as Musk recalled his views on political assassinations at the beginning of the interview. On social media, several video snippets from their conversation have gone viral.

After the apparent second attempt on Trump, Musk shared, "No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala." As reported by HuffPost, he now said, “I made a joke which, I realize, I deleted, which is like no one is even bothering to try to kill Kamala because it’s pointless. What do you achieve? Nothing. Just find another puppet." They laughed as Carlson said, “It’s deep and true, though.” The X owner added, “Nobody’s trying to kill Joe Biden. That would be pointless." Carlson agreed to this too. The host continued the conversation by questioning Musk about his controversial X post.

Musk said, “People interpreted it as though I was calling for people to assassinate her, but I was like … doesn’t it seem strange that no one has even bothered to try? Nobody tries to assassinate a puppet." Musk’s remark about the possible assassination of Harris sparked a wave of criticism, with many accusing him of incitement. The uproar eventually prompted him to delete the post. He later posted, “One lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X." He added, "Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text."

Musk later hinted that he might end up in jail if Harris defeats Trump in next month’s election. As reported by the New York Post, he said, “If he loses, I’m f—ed. How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know.” He also gave a reason why he decided to endorse Trump. He said, “My view is that if Trump doesn’t win this election it’s the last election we are going to have.” The owner of X expressed concern that millions of migrants brought in by the Harris-Biden administration might eventually gain citizenship, shifting future elections permanently.

He predicted, “My prediction is, if there is another four years of a Democratic administration, they will legalize so many illegals that the next election, there will be no swing states.” Musk also said, “I think we want to remain a democracy and we don’t want to become a one-party state. The people who are saying Trump is a threat to democracy are themselves a threat to democracy." Earlier this summer, Musk voiced his support for Trump after the attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.