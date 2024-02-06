Elon Musk Accuses Biden of Trying to Get Many ‘Illegals’ in the US, Making it a ‘One-Party State’

Billionaire techie Elon Musk slammed President Joe Biden on immigration policy, making baseless claims. Biden, according to Musk, is attempting to 'get as many illegals in the country as possible' so he can establish a 'one-party state.' Musk was reacting to an AP story that reported that Biden would 'prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants,' per Mediaite. The disparaging tweet read, “Biden’s strategy is very simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective.”

Musk went on to add, “Here is the full text of the bill. It sounds so reasonable at first, just like ‘The Committee of Public Safety’ actually meant ‘The Cutting Off Heads Committee’ in revolutionary France.” He continued in another post, claiming that Biden's alleged immigration policy approach 'explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote.' Musk went on, “As happened this week, you can assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger, and *still* not be deported!! Outrageous.”

Despite having supported Biden in the 2020 election, Musk has, in the last few months, developed an anti-Democrat tilt, especially when it comes to immigration policies. Earlier in January and back in September 2023, Musk took digs at the Biden administration for their inability to stop illegal immigration, something that's shaping up as a rather important election subject in 2024.

In contrast to Musk's postings, the Washington Post revealed that deportations under Biden's direction nearly increased in 2023 compared to the year before. In the fiscal year of 2023, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported almost 142,000 migrants. However, the Biden administration has deported fewer immigrants annually than the Trump administration, even with the 2023 figures.

This presidential race, more than any other, will be dominated by one policy concern: immigration and border security with Mexico. In the unofficial opening to the 2024 general election, both President Biden and Former President Trump are staking their claims on the subject, according to Axios. Their internal surveys confirm what the public ones make clear: immigration is the policy issue that voters are most viscerally interested in.

In the last several days, the subject has prompted both candidates to say and do unusual things. A bipartisan border security plan proposed by Biden would provide Biden with emergency cash for border security but is getting strong opposition from his rival.

Republicans are aware that immigration on its own might destroy Biden. Thus, everything that satisfies or even surpasses the objectives of Trump and the House Republicans will be eliminated. Biden is aware that immigration might ruin his campaign. A few short years ago, Biden would have laughed at the idea of border controls, but today, he seems to be all in, think many political experts.