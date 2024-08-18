Ellen DeGeneres Revealed She Dated One of Brad Pitt's Ex-Girlfriends: "We Have Similar Taste"

One common thread between Ellen DeGeneres and Brad Pitt is a woman whom both of them dated at some point. However, they refused to name her which intrigued fans even more. The now-60-year-old paid a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2019 and reminisced about the story of their first meeting and shared it with the audience.

DeGeneres asked Pitt if he could recall the exact moment. In response, Pitt instantly said, "I remember a Melissa Etheridge pool party, where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend," adding that it was either "late 80s" or the "early 90s." The talk show host jokingly questioned back, "Was I hitting on your girlfriend, really?" Pitt replied, "I think so. I was flattered," per PEOPLE. "I actually sense that I have dated another one of your girlfriends," DeGeneres admitted, adding, that, "We'll talk about that later." To which Pitt echoed, "After the show."

The American TV host happily married to Portia de Rossi in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in August 2008. Prior to finding her happily ever after, DeGeneres dated a bunch of famous names like Anne Heche and Alexandra Hedison. However, DeGeneres and de Rossi's love story bloomed after meeting at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium for the first time; their lives changed forever.

The comedian celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary in 2023, and on de Rossi's 50th birthday, DeGeneres exchanged marital vows again, as the wife gushed, "When I was thinking about what would make my birthday special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me." Officiated by the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, de Rossi said she was thrilled to have a future with DeGeneres: "I'm just so excited for the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives."

In other news about the comedian, after a successful career later mired with controversy, DeGeneres recently announced she was calling it quits on her iconic talk show. She was on a 27-stop farewell tour and during her last leg at the Santa Rosa on July 3, 2024, she announced, "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done." When an intrigued fan questioned if she'd resume her role as Dory in Finding Nemo, DeGeneres denied, "No, I'm going bye-bye, remember."

Apparently, the show was under scrutiny after one employee and 10 former staffers accused The Ellen DeGeneres Show of 'racism, fear and intimidation' behind the scenes. She told Savannah Gutherie of TODAY, "I don't know how I could have known when there are 225 employees here and there are a lot of different buildings." She shared her own experience, "It started with attacks on me and attacking everything that I stand for and believe in and built my career around ..." but assured, "I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy."