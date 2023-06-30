Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan Lavish Party to Renew Vows at $60M LA Mansion One Year After Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly planning to renew their vows this summer with a grand celebration at their newly purchased $60 million mansion in Los Angeles. The couple, who eloped to Las Vegas last July had an intimate wedding ceremony at Ben's Georgia home. According to a source close to the couple, "Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular."

The insider revealed exclusively to DailyMail that Jennifer and Ben are even deeper in love than they were before getting hitched. "All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other. They are not taking this second chance for granted," the source added. This support minimizes stress and allows them to focus on their respective careers.

"They both are in such a great place romantically and emotionally with each other that it is spilling over to their professional lives as they both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done. That is because they have each other's backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with," the source continued to add. The couple is reportedly eyeing the end of July or early August for the vow renewal ceremony, which will take place in their newly acquired 46,000-square-foot mansion.

The lavish property boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and sits on five acres of land. The source emphasized that Jennifer and Ben intend to celebrate their love regardless of public opinion because they finally have the relationship they've always wanted.

Jennifer and Ben's romantic journey began in 2002 when they met on the set of the film Gigli. The two soon became a power couple that was much talked about in the industry but sadly parted their ways with a shocking announcement together.

After nearly 20 years apart, the couple reconciled in May 2021. Ben proposed again in early 2022, and the couple confirmed their marriage in July of the same year. Jennifer described their wedding as the best night of their lives and expressed gratitude for their enduring love. Jennifer recently revealed that they initially planned to marry in Georgia but opted for a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas due to the stress associated with their previous attempt at marriage. She admitted that their rocky past had caused some anxiety, but their impromptu wedding turned out to be an amazing and unforgettable experience.

