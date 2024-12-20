Ellen DeGeneres Looks Unrecognizable in Makeup-Free Photos After Her Retirement from Hollywood

Ellen DeGeneres has retired from Hollywood and settled in a multi-million-pound farmhouse in the Cotswolds, United Kingdom. Her last screen appearance was for Netflix's comedy special, For Your Approval, which was released in September 2024. The stand-up comedian has been hinting at a 'quiet life' by embracing her natural skin, and DeGeneres has also been posting 'makeup-free' photos and videos on Instagram much to the delight of her fans. According to Nicki Swift, DeGeneres shared a fresh-faced video in November 2023, in which the TV host can be seen sharing her holiday gift guide while sporting a maroon sweater with white pants.

In 2012, Emmy-award-winning celebrity makeup artist for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jeanette Ostergard, shared a few beauty tips she ritualistically followed with Allure. "I use a natural liner and a gloss. It just makes the lips look shiny, dewy, and natural," she said. "I use cream deodorant on the face if people are really sweaty," Ostergard said while discussing how she dealt with different kinds of skin types on the set. "I just put it on under their foundation. I keep it in a little tub, so sometimes they don't even know." She also dished out a secret for covering up 'tired eyes.' "If they've been working all day and just need to be touched up, I'll smooth under the eyes and apply a highlighter," the Emmy-winner said.

In May 2024, DeGeneres shared an unfiltered selfie displaying her facial wrinkles on Instagram. The image showcased the former talk show host sitting inside a chicken coop with several chickens gathered around her. Her normal pixie cut and casual gray hoodie were on display, and she was looking away from the camera with a bland expression. She joked in her caption, "#AccidentalChickenSelfie." As per The Sun, fans instantly praised her for not going 'under the knife' and gracefully accepting her age, "I actually look up to her, because she doesn’t care about getting a facelift, or trying to keep up with Hollywood! She’s just Ellen," a fan gushed.

"Ellen, you look wonderful and I bet those chickens are the happiest chickens ever. You brought so much good to the world and deserve sunshine and happiness," another Instagram user praised. "You get props for not getting plastic surgery," an online user chimed. "Ain't no way she's 66 now," a person agreed.

DeGeneres bid goodbye to her talk show on May 26th, 2022. As per BBC, while addressing a live audience for her Netflix series the comedian revealed that she has been gardening and collecting farm animals after ending her hosting career. "What else can I tell you?" she added while discussing her exit, "Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business. There's no mean people in show business." The series highlighted DeGeneres' illustrious journey in her own words.