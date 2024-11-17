Princess Diana's Makeup Artist Reveals One Item She Always Avoided: "She Never Wore..."

Princess Diana transitioned from a fresh-faced beauty to the ultimate glam diva as she embraced the high-profile royal life. Renowned British cosmetics artist Mary Greenwell claimed that the Princess of Wales always desired to appear her best. “She wore makeup extremely well,” Greenwell said. “I loved enhancing her beauty," she told Vogue. However, Diana followed certain beauty rituals religiously, including staying away from gaudy makeup. The makeup legend claimed that the Princess favored wearing subtle, elegant cosmetics and never wore 'false eyelashes' that were "flashy" or looked too bright.

"She always wanted to look gorgeous of course, but there wasn't a signature makeup look," Greenwell told Hello Magazine. She continued, "She never wore anything too flashy and was always very stylish. When I did her makeup, she only wanted touches that brought out and enhanced her beauty. You would never do something so bold on someone of her beauty and caliber." Diana's makeup changed depending on the event she was going to, the royal cosmetics artist noted. Depending on whether it was an evening or daytime appearance and the kind of function she was attending, it would change a little, but it would always highlight her natural characteristics.

Greenwell went on to reveal the kind of makeup styles the Princess of Wales loved, "She always looked great with a soft mouth, rather than a hard red. She looked amazing in red once in a while, but she looked lovely with a muted, berry mouth." Diana decided, Greenwell disclosed, to wear less makeup during the day and more at night. The makeup artist revealed that the late princess had a preference for both light and dark. That indicates the skin's natural colors, such as taupes, browns, dark browns, and creams.

The royal cosmetician went on to describe her favorite Diana beauty moments, "When she wore that killer dress to the Serpentine Gallery [1994]—the off-the-shoulder one. The Met Ball in New York [1996] was another. But you know, I did her makeup so many times for so many different things, and she always looked gorgeous when she walked out of the door." According to Grazia Magazine, Diana was obsessed with wearing electric blue eyeliner, however, she decided to limit the use to her lower lash line. In reality, this is a popular makeup method that enhances the tones in blue eyes. They appear brighter and clearer due to the contrast between the colors, giving them a more youthful aspect overall.

Princess Diana at a Banquet In Munich, Germany on 5th Nov, 1987. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Graham)

"She loved to exaggerate her gorgeous eyes and wear loads of mascara," Greenwell said. As per Allure, however, when she became increasingly popular, Diana stopped using her favorite blue eyeliner and switched to more muted hues. "She was someone who was in the public eye all the time," Greenwell said. "It isn't particularly appropriate to go on changing your look every five seconds. She did change her makeup a bit, it's just that it wasn't changed dramatically."