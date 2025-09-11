Elizabeth Warren Explodes Over Trump’s ‘Ugly Words’ While Facing Heat on Democrat Rhetoric

Elizabeth Warren is once again in the political crossfire, this time over her fiery response to questions about Democratic rhetoric following the shocking assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Massachusetts Senator, visibly rattled during an exchange with reporters, tore into Donald Trump’s “ugly words” when asked to address Republican criticism.

The controversy erupted after Kirk, 31, was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Kirk, known for his outspoken pro-gun views, was speaking to a crowd of students when a sniper’s bullet struck him in the neck, sending the campus into chaos. The assassination quickly sparked heated debates over political violence, gun laws, and partisan rhetoric.

Elizabeth Warren on people who say Dems needs to tone down their rhetoric: “Oh, please. Why don’t you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he’s posted and every ugly word.” pic.twitter.com/v2KA3i13ie — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

Warren was quick to issue a statement on X shortly after the killing. “This shooting is nothing short of horrific. I’m praying for Charlie Kirk and thinking of the students at the event in Utah. Political violence has no place in our country, it’s never ok,” she wrote. But her follow-up comments in person shifted the spotlight away from condolences and onto her long-standing call for tighter gun laws.

“One thing Congress can do is gun safety, and every time there’s a killing the Republicans say ‘this is not the time to talk about gun safety’ and yet we have to,” Warren insisted. “As a nation we have more gun deaths than most other nations and we don’t keep our children, our friends, our neighbors safe by just putting ordinary gun safety rules in place.”

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Names PERSON OF INTEREST in Charlie Kirk Assassination! This suspect is armed & dangerous—authorities NEED YOUR TIPS to bring him to justice. He must be found & held accountable!

Call NOW: 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact @FBISaltLakeCity.

Share to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/LuZFXRISEB — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) September 11, 2025

That’s when the discussion took a sharp turn. Asked by reporters what she would say to Republicans demanding that Democrats tone down their rhetoric in light of Kirk’s death, Warren’s patience snapped. “Oh, please. Why don’t you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he has posted and every ugly word,” she fired back.

Warren then doubled down, blasting Trump’s recent online posts as dangerous. “He is the leader of this nation and I think that when he’s posting things like he did just a couple of days ago, trying to show an entire city on fire and a reference to helicopters in effect, throwing people out of helicopters, and showing himself as some kind of big chest-beating threat, then I just don’t want to hear this from Republicans.”

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

Her remarks lit up social media almost instantly, with critics accusing her of hypocrisy and insensitivity in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s death. “Elizabeth Warren’s refusal to tone down her rhetoric after Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a disgrace. Her dismissive attitude only fans the flames of division and violence,” one X user blasted. Another went further, calling her “the devil’s advocate” while a third slammed her as a “disgusting human being.”

Still, Warren didn’t retreat. She wrapped up her comments by returning to the theme of gun control, warning that every American now lives with heightened risk. “How can anybody feel safe today? I worry when I send my grandchildren off to school, who doesn’t? If you’re alive and breathing in the United States right now you understand that the risks have simply escalated and the United States Congress could act and so far, simply refuses.”

Warren’s clash with Trump’s rhetoric, on the heels of Kirk’s killing, shows no signs of cooling down. Instead, it’s fanned the flames of an already volatile political atmosphere, with both sides now pointing fingers and weaponizing tragedy in the run-up to the next battle over guns, speech, and responsibility.