In what could be the most sensational archaeological claim in modern history, a researcher now says the body of Jesus Christ’ yes, that Jesus, may be hidden beneath Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reports that Dr. Paul Warner, a veteran researcher with over ten years of experience studying sacred locations, believes he’s discovered a sealed chamber hidden beneath the Great Pyramid. Inside it, he claims, rests not only the body of Jesus but also the Ark of the Covenant, two of the most powerful and elusive artifacts in religious history.

The Ark, a gold-plated chest revered in both Jewish and Christian traditions, is said to contain the stone tablets of the Ten Commandments, a jar of manna, and Aaron’s rod. Its rumored divine power has made it the stuff of legend and now, if Warner’s theory holds, it might be sitting just a few hundred feet beneath the sands of Giza.

Warner reportedly submitted his full findings to Egypt’s Director of the Science Office around Christmas 2021. The reaction? Astonishment. Authorities are said to have praised the findings as nothing short of “a scientific revolution…for the benefit of all humanity.”

Focusing on the Great Pyramid’s lesser-known “Southern Passageway,” Warner used advanced scanning technology to explore what lies beyond its final stone block. What he discovered stunned him! Man-made structures carved out of bedrock itself, deep in the pyramid’s original, untouched heart.

Backed by exclusive photos and rare footage from the pyramid’s deepest corners, Warner’s theory quickly began to gain momentum. Using data from the world’s three major Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, along with ancient Mesopotamian clay texts, Warner cross-referenced a series of sacred locations.

“Mount Sinai,” the “Mountain of Israel,” “Mount Zion,” the “Mount of Olives,” and the Quran’s “Mountain of Light” all pointed him in one direction: the Great Pyramid of Giza.

And then came his most unexpected assertion. Warner believes the Pyramid may also be where Jesus delivered his iconic “Sermon on the Mount.”

As his research gained recognition, Warner was invited to join the prestigious Scan Pyramids Mission, a rare honor for an outsider. The project, which began in 2015, is on a quest to reveal what’s been sealed away in the heart of Egypt’s most iconic pyramids.

“After meeting at the office of Ahmed Issa (Minister for Tourism & Antiquities Egypt) 20th October 2022, Egypt agreed to receive my research data free of charge in return for a commitment that the Scan Pyramids Mission would radiate beyond the block in the subterranean chamber,” Warner shared.

Now officially part of the mission, Warner says all that’s left is to break through the final stone. What lies beyond could alter history, religion, and geopolitics forever.

In Warner’s own words, “the discovery” of Jesus’ body “has the potential for peace in the Middle East.”

Whether his theory proves true or not, Warner’s findings have already sparked international curiosity. And, reignited questions that humanity has been asking for over 2,000 years.