This Is What Jesus May Have Looked Like, According to AI!

We know how artificial intelligence(AI) has taken over the world, whether it’s processing data or optimizing information. We can also use it to create images from scratch or give it commands to generate videos. Many people have used AI to make Ghibli images, perfect men’s and women’s pictures. While the Ghibli trend won, the human-generated images weren’t that good.

This time AI has helped in making an image of Jesus Christ that is based on the Shroud of Turin. The Shroud of Turin is a piece of linen clothing that dates back to April 3, AD 33. Jesus was buried with that fabric, and it has been preserved in the chapel of the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin since 1578. Many people consider it holy and believe it to have the image of Jesus. Moreover, there seems to be an imprint on his face. This imprint and its dimensions are processed using AI to create an image of Jesus.

Over the years, people have imagined what Jesus looked like and imagined his roots. Some even debate over his ethnicity, skin color, and features. Many believe that he wasn’t even white, as shown in images and statues so far. People have just imagined him with long hair and a kind face till now. AI has come into the picture now and has given an idea of what Jesus may have looked like.

The image was created using the Midjourney platform. It was given a command to create a realistic image of Jesus using the information from the cloth. The image generated shows a man with shoulder-length hair, a moustache, and a beard. It does resemble most of the images of Jesus we have seen so far. The platform also shows some cuts on the face and body. It looks like the depiction of the crucifixion and other physical trauma.

Many experts have weighed in on the accuracy of the image. Some believe it to be inaccurate. There is an argument about Jesus’ skin tone. They believe it is darker than it is shown. A senior lecturer of Biblical and Religious Studies who works at Sheffield University says, “Jesus would have had brown skin, brown eyes, like the local population.”

She says he was crucified before even turning 40. He must have stayed outdoors in the sun, so he probably would be tan like others in the area. Moreover, he was not rich so he had callouses on his feet, rough skin and lines over his face depicting aging. We may not be able to conclude the accuracy of the image or existence of Jesus, but we do get an idea that he looked similar to his depiction. Other things we can only assume.