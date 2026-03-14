Ed Sheeran Calls Benny Blanco the “Best Smelling Person” After Dirty Feet Controversy

American record producer Benny Blanco is clearing things up after his “dirty” feet went viral on social media during an episode of his podcast, Friends Keep Secret. More recently, Ed Sheeran came to Blanco’s defense and called him the “best-smelling person I know.”

During the first episode of the podcast, which he hosts with his friend Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, and the rapper’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, Blanco unexpectedly became a trending topic.

The podcast, described as “one-of-its-kind,” garnered attention after the 38-year-old musician sparked criticism for showing extremely dirty feet on-camera during the podcast.

The clip compelled people to question his hygiene routine. Some fans also dragged his wife, globally renowned songstress Selena Gomez, wondering why she married him. However, the Bad Decision singer is now breaking his silence, telling people that he doesn’t smell bad at all, in fact.

Benny Blanco later appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Burd, and mentioned that he, in fact, has great feet. Furthermore, he blamed the dirty floor of the studio for the whole situation.

The Eastside singer recently invited Ed Sheeran to his podcast. During the show he candidly asked The Shape of You hitmaker if he showers every day. In response, Sheeran said, “Yeah, sometimes twice a day, mostly twice a day actually.” To this, the music producer replied, “Really?”

Immediately after, Sheeran said, “I feel like I’m like you, though I look like I don’t smell good. But actually, you’re the best-smelling person I know.” Using his statement, Benny Blanco shut down all the rumors indirectly and replied, “I know! I smell good – even if I don’t shower.”

The conversation then turned to the other host, Lil Ducky, who said, “People used to say that I have a particular smell. They said it’s not good or bad. You have a smell. I found that so unnerving.” Blanco replied to his statement, telling Lil Ducky that he does stink sometimes.

Selena Gomez kisses

Benny Blanco’s feet after viral dirty soles Incident, He’s the only man who doesn’t ask me to explain my past. He just makes me grilled cheese and I kiss his feet in return. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1fiU9aUzpR — Fabulous (FASHION) (@BianWilson2) March 5, 2026

After the first episode went viral, Selena Gomez also showed support for her husband. In the second episode, the Good For You singer kissed Benny Blanco’s feet. Some fans disliked her act, while others adored her for standing up for her husband.