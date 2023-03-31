Dwyane Wade Receives Heartwarming Gift from Daughter Zaya: A Signed Copy of Her Debut Magazine Cover

Retired NBA star, Dwyane Wade is a proud father, as his daughter Zaya makes a name for herself as a trans teen and model. On Tuesday, Wade shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Zaya's first-ever magazine cover on DAZED's March issue. What made the photo even more special was that it showed a signed copy, with Zaya's writing on it. "To Dad: I love you," she wrote, before signing her name.

Last month, Zaya was granted a legal name and gender change by a Los Angeles County judge, according to Page Six. In the accompanying interview for the DAZED magazine, Zaya discussed the importance of continuing to educate her family on the LGBTQ+ community. "I think it's not my job, but it's my honor to continue and further my family's education and appreciation for the entire LGBTQ+ community as we grow together," she said. "As our understanding of acceptance has broadened over the past couple of years, we have made the strides to keep ourselves educated and combat the ignorance."

Zaya's family has been a "giant support system" for her, and she shared in the interview that she feels strongest when she is with them. Wade, in particular, has been a vocal advocate for his daughter's journey, using his platform to spread awareness about the importance of supporting trans individuals.

Along with the photo of the signed copy of the magazine, Wade also shared a video on his Instagram showing Zaya's first board meeting for the magazine issue. In the video, Zaya is dressed in a black-and-white vest top, holding her phone and a coffee in the conference room. "First board room meeting for this 15-year-old!" Wade wrote as the caption, as per People. Zaya's success as a model has taken off, and her family has been there to support her every step of the way.

Speaking about this, Zaya discussed in the interview the advice her stepmom, Gabrielle Union, has given her about beauty and self-love. "She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don't mean anything," Zaya said. "They don't matter any more; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in the year 2020, Wade shared that his family's journey has been about "allowing [Zaya] to be a voice." He continued, "Right now, it's through us, because she's 12 years old, but eventually, it will be through her." Zaya's journey has been an inspiration to many, and her family's support has been a shining example of what it means to love unconditionally. In a world where trans individuals often face discrimination and hate, it is heartening to see a family that is committed to educating themselves and supporting their loved ones.