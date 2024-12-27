Dua Lipa Engaged To Beau Callum Turner? Singer Flaunts New Diamond Ring

Rumors about Dua Lipa getting engaged are making the rounds on the internet as the singer is reportedly embarking on a new chapter of her life. The hitmaker behind chart-toppers like New Rules, Houdini, and more, is reportedly engaged to her beau Callum Turner.

She recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram account, celebrating the holidays with her family. Fans spotted her flaunting a gorgeous diamond ring, further solidifying the engagement rumor. On December 25, Dua Lipa first shared the photos on her official Instagram account, captioning it, “Home for the holidays. Sending you all so much love.”

The snaps gave a sneak peek into her Christmas celebration with her family, from taking a walk with her dog to spending some quality time with her siblings. Well well, the hawkeyed fans noticed something else. They were quick to spot the big diamond ring, shining on her finger. She almost looked like flaunting the gorgeous ring, churning the gossip mill about her hush engagement with boyfriend Callum Turner.

Amid the excitement, The Sun added fuel to the fire, confirming the engagement rumors. According to the outlet, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier.” The 29-year-old singer received a romantic proposal from her beau on the occasion of Christmas, taking their relationship to the next level.

A source added that Callum has been a massive support for Dua, so they couldn’t wait to kickstart a new journey together. As per the latest buzz, the couple is now planning a grand New Year Eve’s Party in London. Although the location is yet to be disclosed, industry insiders claimed that they have gone “all out” with the preparation.

Rumor has it, that many A-list Hollywood celebs including Bella Hadid, Emma Watson, and Harry Styles could be there to celebrate the evening with them. Following their romantic engagement, many are excited to see if Dua would be the bride of 2025.

Meanwhile, back in January this year, Dua and Callum Turner first gave rise to dating rumors after they were spotted together at an event. The singer attended the premiere of Apple+ TV series Masters of the Air. She was there to support her boyfriend, who had a major part in the series.

In her professional life, Dua Lipa has had an amazing year. In March, she won her seventh Brit Award for Best Pop Act. Then in May, she released her third album Radical Optimism, reaching a new career peak owing to its success.