Drew Barrymore Confesses to Imagining a 'Full-Blown Relationship' With a Celebrity Guest From Her Show

New Girl star, Lamorne Morris, recently made an appearance on Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show. During their conversation, Barrymore disclosed that she had previously imagined being in a serious relationship with an anonymous celebrity guest. Much to the disappointment of her audience, Barrymore didn't reveal the name of the individual.

Her segment with Morris began with her admitting, “I used to do that. I think I still do. I flirt in the mirror." In response, Morris asked, “Who’s in the mirror? Who are you talking to?” Barrymore proceeded to detail how her daydreams would switch between different people; soon remembering an instance when her imagination ran a little too wild, as reported by Decider. She shared, “There was one person who came on the show that I think I had a full-blown relationship with. We got together, there was a whole romantic thing, it didn’t work out, [and] we broke up.” She then clarified, “None of it happened. It was all in my imagination. This was all in the mirror."

Barrymore added, “And then I was in my shower and I was like, ‘It’s just best that this didn’t work out.’” Morris, curious to know the name of the celeb in question, asked, “Is it Pete Davidson?” Barrymore pointed out that Davidson had not yet appeared on the show and kept quiet as Morris named other potential A-listers. He jokingly said, “I want to know who it is. I’m not moving until you tell us. Jeremy Allen White, now you have a clue.” However, Barrymore clarified that White too has never appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. Despite Morris' best attempts, he failed to get Barrymore to confess the name.

This reluctance can be attributed to Barrymore having spent most of her life in the public eye— both due to her personal and professional experiences. The tabloids have frequently discussed her love life over the years. Her most recent relationship came to an end when she got separated from Will Kopelman in 2016, with whom she shares two daughters. Although she has claimed that she is dating again and even using apps, she is quite selective about who she introduces to her children. As reported by ELLE Magazine, she revealed that it takes her a lot of time to get to know someone before letting them into her life.

Discussing her romantic life, during her teenage years, she once admitted to having dated fellow child star, Corey Feldman. After making their official debut at the 1989 Oscars in March, the pair broke up in April 1990. Following their split, Barrymore dated several celebrities, including David Arquette, Corin Nemec, Leland Hayward III, and Balthazar Getty. Before her marriage to Kopelman, she also had a relationship with Justin Long, with whom she starred in two romantic comedies. Their two-year on-and-off romance ultimately ended, but they have managed to stay friends. Interestingly, many of her former partners have appeared on her talk show.