Drake Goes Viral Following an 'Awkward' Credit Card Decline Incident on Live Stream: "What Just Happened?!"

Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Drake recently turned heads when he attempted to send money to his fan on a live stream and the credit card got declined. This attempt generated a lot of entertainment for the fans who were quick to turn this moment into a meme and share their reactions on social media.

The Grammy-winning musician joined rapper Lil Yachty on a special Kick broadcast over the weekend to help promote the online casino firm Stake. "Yo, listen, I don't know who owns Kick, but I know the chat wants to see Yachty go live," he said during the video before he began donating money to fans. "I've been telling him I feel like he can take over Kick. That's just a little business idea for whoever owns Kick; they need to cut the check for my brother."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Drake was attempting to send $500 to his fan when the credit card he tried to use on a live stream got declined. Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, said in a high-pitched voice, "Embarrassing," as he attempted to downplay the error.

He added, "Yeah, what just happened?! Yeah, we're just not even..." Drake made it clear in the video that the card he used for the purchase wasn't his own card, but the blunder prompted Twitter users to share their funniest responses.

Drake when his card got declined live on stream: pic.twitter.com/Zfnm6gaxAh — Shoboat (@Shobeezy) June 4, 2023

Drake initially declared his collaboration with the cryptocurrency betting site to be "inevitable." On June 29, the rapper will launch his joint It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, as per HuffPost. According to Insider, Drake joined Stake in December 2021 and has used the system to place a number of ludicrously big bets with varying degrees of success.

According to the Independent, the Grammy winner lost $1 million betting on the Argentina vs. France World Cup final in 2022. Although he had picked Argentina to win, his wager required that the game not go into overtime. Additionally, he lost $400,000 on a wager that Jake Paul would defeat Tommy Fury in their February boxing match in Abu Dhabi.

However, he won $1.2 million in the same month after wagering $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII. Drake most recently bet $250,000 that the Denver Nuggets would defeat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in five games, earning him $850,000; with the teams tied at one game apiece after two games played.

Drake’s card gets declined while he’s on Live Stream 👀💳 pic.twitter.com/jW7Gfa13AU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 4, 2023

Drake had recently sent fans into a frenzy with the rumors of leaving America, while he put his mansion up for sale. Just over a year after purchasing it from English pop artist Robbie Williams for $75 million, Drake had listed his Beverly Hills property for $88 million.