Drake Requests News Networks to Refrain From Buzzing With Helicopters Over His Toronto House

Drake aired his grievances on his Instagram Story on Saturday, May 11. This came just two days following the third police-involved incident at his mansion within a week. Instead of frustratingly addressing the situation, he used a plain background and tagged CP24, a news outlet from his hometown of Toronto.

The 37-year-old rapper raised the issue for the inconvenience it caused him during the weekend, after a shooting incident that took place in his Canadian mansion. Sharing his grievance, the rapper wrote, "@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep. Anytime after 3 pm works for me." The flyover above Drake's residence in The Six is presumed to be connected to the series of incidents at the home of the renowned rapper known for hits like 5 AM In Toronto. These incidents seem to be linked to an escalating feud with Kendrick Lamar. On Tuesday, May 7, a security guard stationed outside Drake's mansion gates was shot in an early morning incident. Subsequently, on Wednesday, May 8, around 2 p.m., police officers responded to another incident at his residence when an intruder attempted to break in.

Toronto Police Operations verified on social media that a shooting took place at 2:09 a.m. outside a residence on Park Lane Circle. As reported by ET Online, the suspect fled in an unidentified vehicle. A security guard who was stationed outside the residence gates was shot and sustained serious injuries. He was immediately moved to the hospital for emergency surgery. As of now, the guard remains hospitalized. "I cannot speak to a motive at this time, because it’s so early," Inspector Paul Krawczyk said according to The New York Times. The day after the shooting incident, police once again attended Drake's mansion in response to an attempted break-in, during which the suspect was reportedly apprehended.

Additionally, Drake's OVO store in London fell victim to vandalism when an individual spray-painted the phrase "They do not like us" onto the front window. This comes after his recent reference to Lamar's latest diss track, Not like us. Over the past month, the ongoing feud between the rival rappers escalated with the release of 'diss tracks' targeting each other. In Lamar's track Not Like Us, he used imagery depicting Drake's mansion adorned with markings from a sex offender app. Drake responded with his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6, released on May 5th.

Drake's residence has unfortunately experienced previous incidents of violence in its vicinity. According to the Toronto Sun, in 2021, a woman allegedly assaulted a security guard with a knife outside the mansion. Following the incident in 2021, she was detained at the scene. The outcome regarding charges against the woman involved in the 2021 incident outside Drake's mansion remains unclear. Moreover, in 2018, Drake's Pick 6ix club in Toronto experienced a tragic shooting incident, further emphasizing the concerning pattern of violence linked to certain establishments associated with the rapper.