Dr. Oz Said There’ll Be ‘Lots of Trump Babies’ — It’s As Bizarre As Expected

Famous TV doctor and now a federal official Dr. Oz, dropped a comment about “babies,” that sparked exactly the kind of social media outrage one would expect. He recently spoke about assisted reproductive technology (IVF) and demographic trends. Oz claimed that there could be “a lot of Trump babies” in the future, hinting at a push towards increasing birth rates among certain groups. Not so surprisingly, the remark instantly became a subject of online frenzy.

Dr Oz: “We’ve dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I’m hoping by the midterms.” pic.twitter.com/rQ8rKzBdVO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

Oz even talked about lowering the cost of infertility drugs, hence, the phrase “lots of Trump babies” was coined ahead of the next election cycle. The online backlash was immediate. One Reddit user commented, “It sounds so gross and filthy to call them Trump babies.” Another chimes, “That statement alone might be the most effective birth control!”

Social media users called the statement tone-deaf and ignorant, especially at a time when families are struggling to afford even one child, let alone a political demographic of them “Who’s going to feed, clothe, educate, and keep a decent roof over the heads of all these children?” one commenter asked.

Dr. Oz getting in front of a camera saying Americans should start making “trump babies” in this economy is so creepy and out of touch, it made my skin crawl just listening to a 30 second clip. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) November 6, 2025

Dr. Oz is the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In recent times, IVF and fertility treatment have become areas of growing policy interest; however, linking them to an explicitly political goal is uncalled for.

Medical experts and political critics have said that using population growth as a political tool eradicates deeper issues like equity, cost, and access. Oz also weighed in on another controversial topic in pregnancy. He said that, “pregnant women should take acetaminophen (i.e., Tylenol) if a doctor recommends it, despite recent claims linking its use to autism.”

Welp, that’s the grossest thing I’ve heard today, will ever hear in my lifetime, and I’m off to go vomit until I pass out. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) November 6, 2025

By making such statements, Oz is not only spreading panic about birthrates but also mixing it with health policy by injecting terms like “Trump babies.” Hence, the statement triggered immediate outrage.

Talking about having children as part of a political army rather than just as a personal family decision is a topic that many people find unsettling, and for good reason.

In addition to being strange and controversial, Dr. Oz’s comment demonstrated how partisan identity is becoming more and more intertwined with medical and health policy concerns. This one will remain in people’s minds for a long time, regardless of how they feel, angry, amused, or confused.