Doug Emhoff Says When Joe Biden Quit the Presidential Race He Was in a SoulCyle Class

Diagnosed with COVID-19 and facing immense pressure from his party, President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor earlier this month. Following Biden's endorsement, Democrats rallied in support of Harris. Recently, Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, admitted being taken aback by the announcement. In a video call event titled "Black, Gay, and Queer Men for Harris," he revealed he was in a SoulCycle class with friends in West Hollywood when he got the news, as reported by HuffPost.

He said, “My friend’s partner said, ‘Um, you need to look at this,’ and I said, ‘What?’” His friend then showed Biden’s message to the nation about the major decision. Emhoff added, “Of course, I didn’t have my phone, so I ran and ran and got into our car, and of course, my phone was just on fire, and it’s basically, ‘Call Kamala,’ ‘Call Kamala,’ ‘Call Kamala,’ from everyone. And of course, the first thing [Harris] said was, ‘Where the...were you? I need you.’” Since the announcement, he described how things have been a 'whirlwind' for them as a family.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Emhoff said, “We’ve just been hustling. I’ve barely even seen her or talked to her since this all happened," as reported by The Guardian. During the event, Emhoff assured the audience that Harris would support the LGBTQ+ community in the future. “As it relates to this wonderful, beautiful community of Black gay men, she has always been beside you, with you, has had your back, and always will have your back, just like she’s going to have everyone else’s back,” he said.

In his statement to the public, Biden penned, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term." He added, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats— it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this." Former President Barack Obama followed suit. As reported by Politico, on Friday, he stated, "We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."

I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms.



But she can't do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign today. https://t.co/WdRfHpTM01 pic.twitter.com/VZk2NHVtwL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 22, 2024

“We’re absolutely confident that you’re gonna be able to make it happen. And I wanna make sure that you know, we’re sending a message out to not just Democrats but every American — Democrat, Republican, Independent, and especially young people — that the stakes are high. Your vision for a generous, inclusive, positive, community-minded, responsible, lawful America — that’s exactly what we need," he added. Hillary Clinton also expressed her support. "I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda..."