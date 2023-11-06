Reality TV star Dorit Kemsley has revealed the unique bond she shares with co-star Kyle Richards, highlighting their mutual support during tumultuous times in their respective marriages. Reflecting on this unusual but supportive relationship, Kemsley expressed her gratitude for Richards, asserting, "She's a very supportive friend, and I'm a very supportive friend." The two women have found solace in each other, often leaning on one another and sharing quality moments over dinner. Kemsley, aged 47, emphasized the significance of having someone who understands without judgment and offers a listening ear during difficult times. Their bond has been especially pivotal due to the simultaneous rough patches in their marriages. Kemsley highlighted the bond they share, acknowledging that though the circumstances are ‘not nice,’ having a friend who comprehends and supports one during difficult times has been a comfort.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Kemsley asserted, "As far as Kyle and I going through issues in our marriage at the same time, which is rather bizarre, we have been very supportive to one another,” she tells People in an interview, sharing how the two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars regularly “see one another” and “go out for dinner. She lives close to me, so it's been nice to have her,” Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley recently addressed swirling rumors regarding their marriage, clarifying, "We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family, we have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

This was not the first time Kemsley confronted issues regarding her marriage in the public eye. During the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she directly addressed co-star Erika Girardi regarding comments made about her and PK's relationship: "To see you behave like that was deeply hurtful... What you said about PK and I was mean-spirited." Girardi acknowledged her mistake, saying that she was asked "a shady question" and "gave a shady answer." The Kemsleys are not the only RHOBH couple struggling with marital issues. Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, announced their separation after 27 years of marriage in July. A source close to the pair told People at the time, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Amid the glitz and glamor of the show, the shared experiences and support between the RHOBH stars spotlight the significance of companionship during trying times, proving that even in the world of reality TV, genuine connections and support can emerge amidst the personal challenges of life.

